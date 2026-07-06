Shania Twain Flooded With Support Following Emotional Statement: ‘I’m Grateful’

Music icon Shania Twain, 60, has completed her historic run of shows with Harry Styles and shared an emotional statement with fans.

The “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” chart-topper, who was previously a key advisor on “The Voice” and a guest judge and mentor on “American Idol,” embarked on 12 record-breaking shows with Styles, serving as the opening act for his “Together, Together Tour” at Wembley Stadium.

The residency at the iconic venue began on June 12 and concluded on July 4.

Shania Twain Goes Out in Style for Final Harry Styles Show

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 5, Twain showed off her final costume for Saturday’s show.

Wearing a short sequined dress with long sleeves, the GRAMMY winner paired the ensemble with black knee-high boots.

Twain accessorized with numerous necklaces and dangling earrings and wore her signature long brunette hair down in curls.

Backstage, she was joined by Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue and British actress Rosamund Pike, and the trio posed for a photo.

Twain was also captured with Styles wearing a “Respect Your Mother!” T-shirt from his merch line. Styles wore a red England football t-shirt with black shorts and white sneakers and socks.

Meanwhile, on the same night, Twain traveled across town to join band Mumford & Sons at their show in Hyde Park for BST Festival.

For her surprise appearance, she was captured performing “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” while donning a black corset-style bodysuit with sheer tights and boots.

Shania Twain ‘Happy And Grateful’ For Incredible ‘Memories’

In her caption, Twain gushed over the overwhelming reaction and memories she made from the shows.

“C’est fini! 12 Wembley shows is a marathon not a sprint and I wanted to cross the finish line triumphant! Thank you again @harrystyles for the memories. You have the greatest fans! Thank you to all my friends and fans who came to shows and supported me,” she wrote.

“I’m nothing if not spontaneous, so when @marcusmumford called and asked me to come and sing at Hyde Park I followed my heart right to @bsthydepark and one of my favourite venues in the world. Thank you to @mumfordandsons that was an absolute party and I loved every minute of it!!!”

Twain concluded: “Leaving London with an overflowing cup – happy and grateful.”

Fans Offer Their Support

In response, Twain’s 3 million followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“I had the time of my life dancing and singing to my childhood songs with you,” one user wrote.

“How is it already over? Every night looked and sounded so perfect,” another person shared.

“It’s been an honour to see you 6 times these last few weeks!!! I’m gonna miss you being on my home soil,” a third remarked.

“You were amazing Shania! Amazing as always! Thank you for the best memories,” a fourth said.

“Very grateful that this was the time I finally got to see you live. Even more so, I was lucky enough to get a random chance to say hi and tell you how much it meant to me. Thank you so much Shania! Cannot wait for the album to be out,” a fifth fan added.

On July 24, Twain will drop her new studio album, “Little Miss Twain.”