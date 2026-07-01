Shania Twain, 60, Defies Age In Tiny Bodysuit As She Makes Huge Career Announcement

Country superstar Shania Twain, 60, continues to defy age as she prepares to release her brand new album, “Little Miss Twain.”

The music icon is currently on tour with Harry Styles in London, serving as his opening act for his “Together, Together” shows at Wembley Stadium.

Since making her global breakthrough in the ’90s, Twain has long been considered an influential figure in music. With five GRAMMY Awards and over 100 million records sold, her career still shows no sign of slowing down.

Not to mention, her legendary 1997 album “Come On Over” is the best-selling solo female album of all time with reported sales of over 40 million, per Holler.

Shania Twain Reveals Tracklisting For New Album, ‘Little Miss Twain’

Earlier this year, Twain revealed she was planning to release her seventh studio album, “Little Miss Twain.”

Set for a July 24 release, the “You’re Still the One” hitmaker has now revealed its full tracklisting.

Taking to her Instagram account on June 30 to make the announcement, she shared a promotional photo of herself looking sensational in a knitted bodysuit.

Pairing her look with a fluffy jacket, Twain completed her ensemble with a cowboy hat and boots. She wore her signature brunette locks down in waves and boasted her youthful looks.

“Alright, I’ve kept these songs under my hat long enough… Here’s the full tracklist for ‘Little Miss Twain’. Some of these songs have been with me for a long time, some surprised me and a few may cause a little trouble. I cannot wait for you to hear them all,” she wrote in her caption.

“Little Miss Twain” is set to feature three collaborations with Tanya Tucker, Josh Homme, and The War and Treaty. The full tracklist is as follows:

1. Stranger Things

2. Right Time

3. Little Miss Twain (ft. @thetanyatucker)

4. Dirty Rosie

5. Quit My Life

6. Problematic

7. Scary Thing

8. I’d Be Loving Me

9. Faded Blue Jeans (ft. Josh Homme)

10. Northern Town

11. That’s The Money

12. Down The Middle

13. Take It To The River (ft. @thewarandtreaty)

14. New Love

15. Rockstars

The last time Twain released a new album was in 2023 with “Queen of Me.” It topped the charts in the UK and became another top 10 entry in the US.

Fans Share Their Excitement

With just weeks to go until fans can hear Twain’s new album in full, many took to the comments section to express their anticipation for the release.

“I am so excited for this,” one user wrote.

“I am Little Miss Excited for this,” another person shared.

“Thank you Shania for all this! We love you!” a third remarked.

“Oh God, I can’t wait!!!!” a fourth said.

Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration Behind New Album

On May 13, Twain announced “Little Miss Twain” alongside its glamorous artwork.

Posing on the driver’s seat of a truck, the Canadian legend donned a sequined dress while draping her fluffy coat on the floor.

Without revealing too much, Shania explained the album is a “homage to my roots, my youth and my mother.”