Shania Twain Sweetly Addresses Late Mother About Tanya Tucker Collab — ‘Look at Me Mom’

The iconic Canadian country singer and songwriter Shania Twain has sweetly addressed her late mother, Sharon, about her collaboration with another country music legend, Tanya Tucker.

Sharon tragically passed away, along with Twain’s stepfather, Jerry, when Twain was just 22. Per Today, they were both killed in a car accident, which caused the now 60-year-old star to go “into shock for days.”

One thing Twain fondly remembers about her mom is that she always believed her daughter would be “the next Tanya Tucker.” Tucker, now 67, found fame in 1972 when her first hit, “Delta Dawn”, became a top ten country hit when she was just 13.

The title track of Twain’s new album, “Little Miss Twain,” features Tucker and includes the line, “According to my mother, I’m the next Tanya Tucker.” The track is a deeply personal homage to Sharon.

Twain has taken to social media (twice!) to send a heavenly message to her mother about how she’s made it by collaborating with Tucker.

Shania Twain Says Her Mother ‘Was Sure’ She’d Be the Next Tanya Tucker

Shania Twain took to her Instagram account to share her new song and message to her late mother with her 3,000,000 followers.

In Twain’s first post about her collaboration with Tanya Tucker, “Little Miss Twain” plays over the first photograph.

The post is a carousel comprising three pictures and three videos. The pictures include one of Twain as a child singing and playing guitar, another of her recording music as a young artist, and one of her stood chatting to Tucker recently. The videos include one of Twain and Tucker sat practising their new song, another of Twain performing as a 14-year-old in her television debut on “The Tommy Hunter Show,” and one of the lyrics to “Little Miss Twain” appearing on screen as the song plays.

Twain captioned the post, “Look at me mom, I’ve got a song with @thetanyatucker! Little Miss Twain explains my childhood and my experience as a young artist, but also how important Tanya’s music is in my life. No one in the music industry was going to see me and think I was the next Tanya Tucker, but my mother was sure that was going to happen. I wonder what she would have thought if she could’ve seen what happened in my life. I wish she was here to see me and Tanya together ❤️ Listen to the title track of my album now.”

Twain’s Fans Had Their Say

Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to have their say.

One fan wrote, “You are simply amazing! Your mom would be so proud 🥰.”

Another one said, “I lay in bed listening to the song last night. So so beautiful 😍 you should be so proud of yourself 🫶🏻 I know I’m going to absolutely love this new album. I love the two songs you’ve gifted us already ❤️.”

Finally, someone else commented, “❤️👏 I love this for you but it makes me sad too. She knew x.”

Twain Posted About the Song a Second Time

Shania Twain’s second post about her new song also featured a message to her mother.

The caption was much shorter this time and simply read, “Look at me mom, I’ve got a song with @TheTanyaTucker! ❤️.”

This post only featured one video, with the “Little Miss Twain” lyrics appearing as the song played over the post.

Twain is clearly proud of her new album and its titular song. It’s such a shame her mother didn’t get to see it.

Fans Chimed in Once More

Twain’s fans and followers also had lots of positivity to spread in the comments section of this post.

One follower commented, “Such a gorgeous song and just imagine what Little Miss Twain would be thinking about this! 🙌 ❤️”

Another big fan said, “She’s really PROUD of you 😍 ❤️ thanks for this MUSIC! 🎶”

Someone else stated, “I’m crying watching this ❤️ we fans can imagine so how important is this for you, and for us.”

Finally, another Instagram user proclaimed, “I’m in love! ❤️ No words can describe how I’m feeling right now while listening to it. Thank you for keeping me addicted to your music. ❤️❤️”

We’re so glad Shania Twain got to work with Tanya Tucker and we’re absolutely certain her mom would be massively proud of her. Moreover, we hope “Little Miss Twain” is a monumental success — and we have no doubt it will be.