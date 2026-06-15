See Shania Twain, 60, Perform In a Chic ‘Flesh-Flashing’ Corset as She Opens for Harry Styles

Music fans got a special treat recently when Shania Twain opened for Harry Styles and not only performed some of her beloved hits, but did so while wearing a fabulously chic corset.

While “Styles has made history with his 12-date Wembley run, the longest single-artist residency in history,” according to the Daily Mail, “his opening act Shania Twain ensured she wouldn’t be overshadowed on Harry’s first night as she took to the stage in a sexy ensemble.”

Shania Slayed a Chunky Choker, Knee-High Boots and More

There’s no doubt that Twain knows how to put on a show with her hit songs, star-worthy charisma and signature standout style. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that, as the Mail notes, “[t]he legendary singer, 60, looked incredible on Friday evening as she slipped into a flesh-flashing corset paired with tiny hotpants.”

“Adding height to her frame, the mother-of-one sported a pair of knee high suede boots, while she accessorised with sheer fingerless gloves,” the Mail pointed out, while also mentioning that she “finished off her look with a chunky silver choker, matching bangle, and a stack of gold necklaces.”

Following the performance, Twain took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the show. She also added a caption, writing, “Wembley Stadium… WOW! What a way to kick off this run of shows with my gorgeous friend @harrystyles. You were so loud!!”

She then added, “Thank you for welcoming this Canadian girl with so much love ❤️”

One of Shania’s ‘Most Iconic Outfits’ Involved a Corset

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Although Twain’s recent corset-based ensemble was certainly noteworthy, it’s actually not a new look for the star.

Before we get to that, though, you should probably consider the fact that Twain, “the Queen of Country Pop, … officially earned the title after her 1997 album Come On Over became the best-selling record of all time by a female solo artist,” according to i-D. “You know the album, the one that brought us eternal hits like ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ and ‘You’re Still The One.’ Shania’s career has only gone ‘Up!’ from there: earning Grammys (and AMAs and CMAs), headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and holding Las Vegas residencies. You know, the stuff of legends.”

“Shania’s style is equally legendary, upholding the campy legacy of country-pop divas like Dolly Parton,” i-D adds. “From Disney Princess ball gowns and sequin hockey jerseys to Bob Fosse stage garb, Shania’s looks are always OTT, larger-than-life, and basically everything we’d expect from one of country music’s biggest acts.”

Getty Shania Twain 1999 Grammy Awards

i-D also listed Twain’s “most iconic outfits,” and, of course, included what she wore in one of her most popular videos and while performing at the Grammys in 1999.

“‘Forget I’m a lady; men’s shirts, short skirts,’ Shania sings on girl-power megahit ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ And that’s exactly what she wore in the single’s iconic music video,” i-D explains. “A role-reversed version of Robert Palmer’s ‘Addicted To Love’ video, the clip begins with Shania taking center stage in a white button-down and evening jacket, eventually stripping down to a stunning Cabaret-style look complete with corset, miniskirt, and bedazzled opera gloves.”

Along with a photo of her performance (also seen above), i-D explained, “Here, Shania sports the music video’s unforgettable final look at the 1999 Grammys. Bob Fosse eat your heart out!”