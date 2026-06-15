Quaint Home Where Dolly Parton ‘Secretly Lived’ in ‘Danish Capital of America’ Is Selling for Almost $2 Million

It shouldn’t surprise Dolly Parton‘s fans to find out that her primary residence is currently in Brentwood, Tennessee. But what you might not have known is that she also once owned a quaint home in Solvang, California, which happens to be known as the “Danish Capital of America,” according to SolvangUSA.com.

Now, that dwelling is for sale, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Dolly Owned Her Solvang Home for a Decade

“For a decade, Dolly Parton secretly lived in this Central Coast town,” SFGATE noted while discussing her former home in Solvang, which can be found in Southern California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

Although Parton no longer owns the abode, SFGATE explains that “there are … clues that the singer once owned the unassuming white house, built circa 1920. The driveway is unusually large, long enough to hold the RV that has been her preferred mode of travel for decades. (Even when she’s at Dollywood, the theme park she owns in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, she sleeps in her tour bus parked outside one of the park’s hotels.)”

“And in the driveway, there’s a birdhouse that looks like a little white chapel,” SFGATE mentions. “Only someone who had spent time at Dollywood would recognize it as a replica of the theme park’s chapel, named after the doctor who attended Parton’s birth.”

The New York Post also tells readers that “the building still bears several unmistakable reminders of its famous former owner.”

For instance, “[a] stained-glass window above the front door spells out ‘Dolly’ alongside her signature butterfly symbol. A plaque mounted on the white fence also identifies it as Parton’s former home, while a miniature windmill stands beside the front house, blending in with Solvang’s Danish-inspired charm.”

Now, the home is selling for $1,995,000, and the current owner, Cris Lapp, a real estate broker with Black Oak Homes and Mortgages, hopes a fan of the icon will be interested. He told Noozhawk, “That is just me, I want a mega fan.”

Deemed “Solvang’s Dollywood” by the listing, the “property features three distinct residences: a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom front home; a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom upper rear unit; and a 1-bedroom lower unit with a three-quarter bath. Each unit includes its own private, enclosed patio. Today it offers something almost extinct in the Santa Ynez Valley, the chance to own the heart of Solvang itself.”

‘Solvang Is a Sun-Soaked Slice of Danish Culture’

It’s easy to understand why Parton owned a home in Solvang when you see how adorable the town happens to be and everything it has to offer.

“Stroll down Copenhagen Drive tasting Aebleskiver and other Danish pastries, or sampling wine in the shade of windmills,” SolvangUSA.com tells potential visitors.

Calling the area “a sun-soaked slice of Danish culture in the Santa Ynez Valley, where California wine cellars mix with European bakeries and shops,” the website entices further by mentioning the fact that “[i]t’s where you can drink, dine and shop like a Dane without ever leaving the California sunshine.”

Beyond that SolvangUSA.com explains that you can “[e]xplore our wineries, boutique shops, or explore Solvang via four-wheeled surrey cycles at Wheel Fun Rentals, or a historic wooden streetcar pulled by a pair of magnificent draft horses on the Solvang Trolley.”