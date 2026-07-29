Formidable Shania Twain Reveals How She Has Overcome Some ‘Difficult Times’ — ‘Fear Fuels Me’

Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain is a bona fide country music legend. The 60-year-old “That Don’t Impress Me Much” performer — known affectionately as the “Queen of Country Pop” — is instantly recognizable worldwide. That’s thanks to her having had a string of smash hit albums and singles across the globe.

All things considered, Twain — whose birth name was Eilleen Regina Edwards — has released nine albums, 59 singles and EPs, and 13 compilations. With a net worth of around $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), she is one of the most successful female pop stars on the planet. However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the beautiful star.

Twain has faced many challenges in her life, starting in her childhood. In a recent chat with People, she discussed what those challenges entailed, and exactly how she has overcome them.

Shania Twain Has Survived Poverty, Abuse, Loss & More

Getty Shania Twain.

The formidable Shania Twain has endured all kinds of troubles throughout her six decades of life.

As a child, she lived through poverty, abuse, and the brutal winters in the rural mining town of Timmins, Ontario.

However, that rural upbringing ensured she’s made of stern stuff. She tells People, “You just can’t take the woods out of the girl. That’s for sure.”

When Twain was 22, she had to face the “devastating” loss of her mom, Sharon Twain, and her stepfather, Jerry Twain. The couple lost their lives in a tragic car accident.

The tragedy meant she had to take care of her three younger siblings. The star said, “I had to learn how to be brave really early on and not crumble.”

That and other experiences in adulthood, such as her 2010 divorce from South African record producer Mutt Lange, mean she’s learned to face hard times head on. She says, “I’ve gotten through difficult times by being capable of finding courage, being brave and pushing through the fear.” Twain defiantly adds, “Fear fuels me.”

Twain Is Now Thriving & ‘In Charge Again’

Getty Shania Twain.

Former “Canada’s Got Talent” judge Shania Twain is now thriving and as busy as she’s ever been.

She has just released her latest album, “Little Miss Twain.” The new record has a strong focus on recollecting some of her most pertinent childhood memories.

On writing the songs about her past, Twain told People, “I’ve already spent all of my life processing the challenges. I’m at a place where I really enjoy looking back on it with a smile.”

Twain says the new album tells stories that “that nobody knows” and confidently says of her current predicament in life, “I am in charge again.”

The country music icon is clearly very proud of “Little Miss Twain.” She is constantly promoting it to the three million followers on her Instagram account.

In 2011, Twain released her memoir, “From This Moment On” (named after her 1998 single, which originally appeared on her 1997 album “Come On Over”). Should you wish to read some of the stories Twain had revealed about her life up until that point, it’s available to buy on Amazon.

Per the Amazon synopsis, “Shania Twain’s life has evolved from a series of pivotal moments, and in unflinching, heartbreaking prose, Shania spares no details as she takes us through the events that have made her who she is. She recounts her difficult childhood, her parents’ sudden death and its painful aftermath, her dramatic rise to stardom, her devastating betrayal by a trusted friend, and her joyful marriage to the love of her life.”

Check out her book and her latest album now.

Shania Twain’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.