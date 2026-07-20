Jennifer Lopez Bares It in the Bathtub in Candid Moment with Her Sister

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating family, birthdays and summer in Europe—and one candid snapshot from the festivities has everyone talking.

The singer and actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting a special getaway with her younger sister, Lynda Lopez, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday.

Jlo Stuns in New Post

Jennifer, who turns 57 on July 24, called the vacation a joint birthday celebration and gave fans a glimpse into several memorable moments from the trip.

Leading the slideshow was an eye-catching photo of Lopez relaxing in a marble bathtub while enjoying dessert.

The former “American Idol” judge smiled for the camera while Lynda sat beside the tub laughing, creating one of the most candid images from their European adventure.

Despite the casual setting, Lopez maintained her signature glamorous style with a polished makeup look and an elegant updo.

“A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!!” Lopez wrote in the caption. “I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!”

The carousel also featured the sisters celebrating together over dinner, blowing out birthday candles, sightseeing around Paris and spending time chatting between events.

Additional photos showed Lopez posing at Wimbledon, modeling a striking Dolce & Gabbana gown during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, and enjoying coffee and a croissant from what appeared to be a hotel balcony overlooking the city.

Lynda also reflected on the memorable vacation by sharing her own posts on Instagram Stories.

Calling it “the best double birthday sister trip [she] could have dreamed of,” she thanked Jennifer for organizing the celebration and even singled out the bathtub photo as one of the “peak” moments of the getaway.

The Two Have Been Having Fun While on Vacation

The sisters’ vacation came after Lopez spent several days attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she turned heads with a series of dramatic fashion choices.

Throughout the week, the “On the Floor” singer wore everything from feathered ensembles to bold, form-fitting gowns, while Lynda complemented her sister’s style with coordinated looks of her own.

The birthday festivities continued with an intimate dinner at the Parisian restaurant Siena on July 8.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Lopez appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the evening.

“She looked absolutely stunning. You could tell that she was enjoying every moment,” the insider said. “The group dined on Mediterranean cuisine before the restaurant surprised Jennifer with a Chantilly-style birthday cake made with fresh berries and torched meringue.”

The celebration didn’t end there.

“Birthday sparklers lit up the cake as friends and fellow diners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Jennifer even shared slices of the birthday cake with nearby diners,” the source added. “After dinner, the atmosphere shifted into a late-night scene with live music, and Jennifer got up to dance. It looked like the perfect way to kick off her birthday celebrations.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Lopez has been making the most of her time overseas after promoting her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance, alongside Brett Goldstein.

“Jen’s doing great and having a wonderful week in Paris,” the insider shared. “She loves all the fashion moments and being part of fashion week.”