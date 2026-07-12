Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon Final With Sister Lynda

Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda made an unexpected appearance at the Wimbledon final in London today and couldn’t have looked more gorgeous. The former American Idol judge, 56, must have only just jetted back from France with her little sister, where she’s been spoiling her fans and followers with endless beautiful photos from Paris Fashion Week.

However for Wimbledon the star hung her haute couture fashion back up on the rail and instead opted for something more simple and chic. In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram page JLo flaunted a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren outfit in tones of beige and brown. The coordination of the entire outfit perfectly complimented her skin tone and hair color, and honestly couldn’t have been more classy.

Jennifer wore a dress featuring a crisscross neckline and a fitted waist which filled out into a flowing summer skirt. The asymmetrical hem of the dress added to the beautiful flowy visual of the gown, making the outfit look incredibly elegant. JLo paired the dress with the Ralph Lauren Collection Stacked RL Top Handle Bag in the color Cognac Leather and Linen, which is currently sold out online. Though resale sites see the accessory sell for approximately $1,200.

The star finished the ensemble off with an impressive wide brimmed hat – the Hemp Blend Wide-Brim Hat from Ralph Lauren to be exact – stiletto heels that match the dual tones of her handbag, and a pair of statement shades.

In terms of accessories JLo kept things minimal, wearing a watch with a thin black strap, round silver earrings, a singular cuff bracelet in silver and gold, and a gold ring.

Meanwhile Lynda opted for a sophisticated white dress that fell all the way to her ankles, and she added a chunky brown belt with silver metal hardware around her waist for a pop of color. She seemed to also be carrying a Ralph Lauren bag, looking identical to the one in Jennifer’s hand from the side view in the snaps.

Jlo very Britishly captioned the carousel of photos by saying: “Team time & tennis,” followed by a duo of a tea cup and a tennis racket emoji.

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she was originally set to join Madonna and Britney Spears during their famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance before a filming conflict forced her to drop out.

Fans were delighted to see yet more stunning snaps from the “On The Floor” singer and gushed in the post’s comments section about how amazing her and her sister looked.

One user simply said: “So gorgeous.”

A second shared: “Hey sisters!! Loving the looks!”

A third added: “Oh yes honey! The Lopez sisters take over London!”

Further fans called the duo “gorgeous”, “beautiful” and “glowing goddesses”.

More Sisterly Snaps

The Wimbledon photos come shortly after Jennifer shared a series of pictures from Paris celebrating her sister Lynda’s birthday early. Her birthday is on July 14 but that didn’t stop the girls from throwing a pre-birthday bash in the City of Love.

Snaps included photos of the ladies toasting glasses of wine over dinner, where Lynda looked beautiful wearing a black strapless gown and silver statement earrings. Who knows where the duo will head to next but I’m already excited to see the fabulous fashion!