Dustin Hoffman, 88, Makes Rare Appearance at Wimbledon

Getty Dustin Hoffman of “Tuner” poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio

Dustin Hoffman slowed down taking roles and made few public appearances. But many celebrities and royals were at Wimbledon’s final on July 12 in London. The “Tootsie” star was one of them and sat close to an important member of the British royal family.

Who Is Dustin Hoffman’s Wife?

The two-time Oscar winner and his wife, Lisa Hoffman, watched Jannik Sinner play against Novak Djokovic. He was photographed sitting behind Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Anna Wintour, Rami Malek, and Ben Stiller were in the row behind him.

The “Kramer vs. Kramer” star has been married to Lisa, 71, since 1980. She’s the founder of Lisa Hoffman Beauty. She talked about their lasting marriage in 2017 with Closer Weekly.

“We work hard at it,” she said. “I knew I was going to end up with Dusty, and that my life would be traveling around with him.”

They met at a family barbecue when he was 27, and she was 10. The actor was already acting in TV shows, “Naked City” and “The Defenders.”

Lisa admitted she had a crush on him. They reconnected at her grandmother’s funeral 12 years later, and that’s when their romance began.

Getty US actor Dustin Hoffman arrives in the Centre Court’s Royal Box to attend a game on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The couple also cheered on the players on Friday, July 10. Sinner, 24, beat Zverev by 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4, according to ESPN. This was his tenth consecutive victory against the German player. “There’s no better place to play tennis,” the Italian player said at the trophy ceremony.

Dustin Hoffman Says ‘The Graduate’ Is Still Relevant Today

Hoffman appeared at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival for a screening of “The Graduate.” The 1967 movie focused on a disappointed college graduate who has an affair with an older woman. The actor explained why he thinks young people are in the same spot today.

“It’s actually the same,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book was released “before the Vietnam crisis, which divided America as it is divided today.” Hoffman also acknowledged that self-discovery never ends.

“I don’t think we know who we are when we are in our early 20s. … And the idea is that we spend years trying to find out who am I, and I think I’m still trying to find out,” he said.

The actor was nominated for an Oscar for playing Ben Braddock. But he took home the trophy for his work in “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Rain Man.”

Hoffman has been in one movie per year over the past three years. “Diamond” was screened at Cannes this May. The movie follows Joe Diamond (Andy Garcia) solving a crime. Hoffman plays Dr. Harry Kleiman. The cast also includes Brendan Fraser, Bill Murray, Lee Chen, Danny Huston and more.

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