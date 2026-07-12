This ‘Star Trek’ Character’s Rumored Return to Screen Will Make for an Emotional Family Story

Last seen seven years ago, a beloved character from “Star Trek: The Original Series” is rumored to be returning to “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” A now-deleted Instagram post may have just tipped fans off to one of the franchise’s more emotionally loaded reunions between Spock and his father, Sarek.

James Frain, who played the Vulcan ambassador in “Star Trek: Discovery,” recently posted (and then quickly removed) a photo of himself in character. He wrote in the post that he was on set for “a few different things” and had been sworn to secrecy. Neither Paramount nor “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has confirmed anything officially, but the timing and the costume make the implication hard to miss.

If Sarek does return to the screen, it would reopen one of Star Trek’s most dramatic family stories.

Sarek Returning to “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Sarek is Spock’s Vulcan father, who is married to human wife Amanda Grayson, portrayed by Mia Kirshner on both “Discovery” and “Strange New Worlds.” Her presence on both casts makes the connection to Frain undeniable and an obvious fit on paper. But, “Discovery” complicated the family picture considerably.

“Discovery” revealed that Sarek and Amanda also adopted a human daughter, Michael Burnham (portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green), and raised her alongside Spock. The show also established that Sarek had a closer relationship with his daughter than with his son.

The ties there have the potential for real consequences for how a Sarek appearance would play out now. “Strange New Worlds” already brought Mia Kirshner back as Amanda Grayson in its second season, but the show noticeably kept Sarek offscreen. It explained his absence with a pointed detail: he and Spock weren’t speaking. The two were still at odds over Spock’s decision to join Starfleet instead of pursuing the Vulcan Science Academy as Sarek wanted for his son.

Bringing Sarek on screen would make the detail more than just an appeal to nostalgia. Bringing him back means the show either has to address that estrangement head-on or retcon it. Given how carefully “Strange New Worlds” has handled Spock’s backstory so far, a clean retcon seems unlikely.

One of the Most Recast Roles in “Star Trek”

Sarek’s return would also add another name to the unusually long list of actors who have played the character. Mark Lenard originated the role in “The Original Series” and reprised it across three feature films and two episodes of “The Next Generation.” Lenard also voiced Sarek in “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” Ben Cross took over with the 2009 Kelvin Timeline reboot, and Frain inherited the part for “Discovery” beginning in 2017.

It would make Frain the character’s most recent live-action portrayer, and if the rumored appearance holds up, it would end a seven-year absence for the character across the franchise entirely.

What Comes Next?

Until Paramount or the franchise confirms anything, this remains speculation built on a since-deleted social post. But, given “Strange New Worlds” track record of digging into Spock’s family dynamics, a Sarek appearance would likely mean more than just another familiar face on screen. It would make for a tense father-son dynamic that the show has been sitting on since it brought Amanda back without Sarek.