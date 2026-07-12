PHOTO: Jeri Ryan, 58, Stuns in Blue at Italian Global Series Festival for ‘Star Trek’ Anniversary

Jeri Ryan appeared at the Italian Global Series Festival in a stunning blue dress, all while celebrating the 60th anniversary of “Star Trek.”

She wore a stunning light blue, high neck halter gown with pleats throughout and nude pumps.

Ryan, best known to Trek fans as Seven of Nine from “Star Trek: Voyager” and most recently “Star Trek: Picard,” appeared at the festival on July 8. Alongside her were “Strange New Worlds” stars Anson Mount (Captain Kirk), Rebecca Romijn (Commander Una Chin-Riley), and Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura), as well as “Wrath of Khan” director Nicholas Meyer. The group posed together with the Maximo Celebration Award in Riccione, Italy, marking one of the festival’s marquee moments during its nine-day run along the Adriatic coast.

Jeri Ryan attends the Italian Global Series Festival 2026 on July 09, 2026 in Riccione, Italy. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images for Italian Global Series Festival)

A Fitting Tribute for a Milestone Year

The festival’s “Star Trek” programming went well beyond a simple photo opportunity for the cast. Attendees were treated to a special preview screening of the “Strange New Worlds” season 4 premiere ahead of its July 23 debut on Paramount+. Ryan herself took part in a dedicated discussion focused on contemporary female role models in television, with particular attention to science fiction. Ryan is well-suited to speak on the topic as an actress whose character helped define one of the genre’s most enduring roles and the high standards she was held to on and off the set of “Voyager.”

Ryan’s “Star Trek” legacy stretches across two distinct eras of the franchise. She first joined as Seven of Nine in 1997 on “Voyager,” becoming one of the show’s most iconic characters, before she later returned to the role more than two decades later for 25 episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” beginning in 2020. In between, she built a substantial career including a lengthy run on “Boston Public” as attorney-turned-teacher Ronnie Cooke.

Jeri Ryan attends the Italian Global Series Festival 2026 on July 09, 2026 in Riccione, Italy. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images for Italian Global Series Festival)

Festival artistic director Marco Spagnoli noted in an interview that Ryan’s work as Seven of Nine tackled questions about artificial intelligence, technology, and what it means to be human. He called these themes distinctly modern despite the franchise’s roots in the Vietnam era. He pointed to “Star Trek” as persistently optimistic and having a vision of a cooperative future as the reasons the franchise still resonates with audiences six decades later.

A Bigger Celebration of Global Television

The Italian Global Series Festival, now in its second year, ran from July 3 to 11 across Rimini and Riccione, Italy. The event drew international talent for a mix of premieres, industry panels, and anniversary celebrations, including one for the “Star Trek” franchise. The festival marked the 50th anniversary of “Jesus of Nazareth” with star Robert Powell and the 30th anniversary of the Italian series “Un posto al sole,” translating to “A place in the sun.”

Jeri Ryan’s attendance at the festival offered a rare international spotlight on Seven of Nine’s legacy during a year already packed with 60th-anniversary festivities. Her appearance is proof that the character’s impact continues to resonate within the franchise well beyond the typical convention circuit.