Madonna Brings Y2K Energy to FIFA World Cup With ‘Music’ Performance

A host of stars performed at the first-ever FIFA World Cup, including Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

Madonna Brings ‘Music’ Back to the Stage

Getty Ronaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Her complete performance has just been posted to YouTube, to the delight of fans, since she did not disappoint. Madge performed the classic hit dance song “Music” from 2000, giving fans (and the audience) a Y2K throwback in line with her recent release of “Confessions II.”

Ageless as always, the two-minute performance showed the queen in an underbust corset and her signature glasses, hot pants, a bomber coat, leather gloves, and knee-high boots. She performed with a bevy of talented backup dancers and rode through the stage in a car at one point. A live DJ was spinning the classic hit in the back as well. In true Madonna confidence, she ended the performance by standing with raised hands with her dancers in tow.

‘Confessions II’ Earns Critical Praise

Madonna has had tons of career success recently, and her comeback album, “Confessions II,” has received praise from critics since its July 3 release. The dance record is a follow-up to her 2005 album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” The album was released through Warner Records, and she collaborated with Martin Garrix and Stuart Price. She even performed one of her album singles with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella this year.

It was given a four-star rating by The Independent and called the artist the “queen of reinvention,” claiming it’s her best release since “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” Pitchfork gave it an 8.1 and praised the album as “excellent,” and said it may be her most impressive yet. Many other publications followed suit, with an outpouring of support from fans on social media.

Fans Celebrate Madonna’s Comeback Era

She even took to Instagram to release a special message to her supporters after its release in response to some of the glowing praise she received on social media.

“This Madonna album is meant to be experienced from start to finish. Every track flows seamlessly into the next the transitions are absolutely perfect. It’s one of those albums that’s made to be listened to as a whole, not one song at a time,” one user wrote on X.

“This album is so special. The queen of pop is reclaiming the dance floor and hopefully showing her music to a whole new audience. The non-stop mix of the production, the vocals. This album is winning a GRAMMY,” another person shared.

“This album will be on repeat for a very, very long time,” a fourth fan said.

Madonna Finds Inspiration Away From the Spotlight

The queen achieved a chart milestone in the U.K. and claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Albums Chart for the 13th time, joining artists like the Beatles, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones and Elvis Presley.

She also shared her creative process behind the album with Vogue Italia and said she allowed herself to take breaks to spend time with her children and horses offline in order to fuel the process. Madonna credits those times of stillness with helping her find her inspiration.