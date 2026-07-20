Gwen Stefani Fans Go Wild Over Recent Appearance: ‘There’s Nobody Like Her’

Singer and former “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani just headlined two festivals in Canada, and fans left buzzing from her performances.

The 56-year-old has been having a monumental 2026. In May and June, she joined her No Doubt band members — Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — for a huge sold-out residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. It marked their first headline shows in over 10 years.

In her personal life, Stefani also celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary to country singer Blake Shelton earlier this month.

With a career that just won’t let up, the “Rich Girl” hitmaker has also been embarking on some solo shows in Canada, where she headlined two festivals: Festival d’été de Québec on July 16 and Ottawa Bluesfest on July 18.

Gwen Stefani Performs All the Hits in Canada

With a career spanning more than three decades, Stefani’s headline sets catered to fans who adore her music with No Doubt as well as her solo work.

The full setlist is as follows:

“The Sweet Escape” “Sunday Morning” (No Doubt song) “Hey Baby” (No Doubt song) “It’s My Life” (Talk Talk cover) “Bathwater” (No Doubt song ) “Cool” “Somebody Else’s” “Underneath It All” (No Doubt song) “Ex-Girlfriend” (No Doubt song) “Hella Good” (No Doubt song) “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” “Used to Love You” “Wind It Up” “Rich Girl” “Luxurious” “What You Waiting For?” “Don’t Speak ” (No Doubt song ) “Spiderwebs” (No Doubt song) “Just a Girl” (No Doubt song) “Hollaback Girl”

‘Hands Down the Best Night’

Following her set in Ottawa, Stefani took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: “Canada u were incredible !! i love u guys so much gx.”

Fans in attendance also raved about the shows, with one user expressing: “I waited my whole life for that concert.”

“You were incredible @gwenstefani. Total rockstar with all the energy,” another person shared.

“Hands down the best night at Bluesfest!” a third remarked.

“Gwen is the best! No one can do it like her! What an icon,” a fourth said.

“There’s nobody like Gwen Stefani in the world, legendary and so bada**,” a fifth fan shared.

No Doubt

After wrapping 18 shows in Vegas, Stefani, alongside No Doubt, took to Instagram to thank their loyal fans for coming out to see them and for all their support.

“Our biggest thank you to everyone who came out to see us at @spherevegas. You helped us create memories of a lifetime. Our hearts are full and we are so grateful that we got to share these moments with you,” they wrote.

“Thank you to our crew, management, everyone at Sphere and our creative team that helped us put this show together. It’s been an unforgettable ride and we loved every single second of it. We love you No Doubters! Gwen, Tony, Tom & Adrian.”

As of this writing, it is unknown whether No Doubt will announce any further shows in Vegas or beyond.

Just before the residency started, guitarist Tom Dumont revealed he had been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said before reassuring fans: “The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”