Mary J. Blige, 55, Wows in Tiny White Bodysuit as Fans Go Wild

Former “Voice” mentor Mary J. Blige continues to put on a show-stopping display for her Vegas shows.

The 55-year-old star is performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “My Life, My Story” residency. The shows kicked off in May and are set to continue through October on select dates.

Blige, who has long been known as a fashion icon, has been switching it up for each date when it comes to her costumes. Previously, she wowed in a creamy sequined corset-style top with fluffy cups and matching hot pants and knee-high boots.

For her latest appearance in Sin City, Blige has stepped it up a notch.

Mary J. Blige in Tiny White Bodysuit in Vegas

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 19, Blige looked amazing in a white bodysuit with low-cut detailing. The item of clothing fell above the knee area and was paired with a large belt around her waist.

Blige teamed the ensemble with white boots with fluffy detailing and fishnet tights. She wore multiple jeweled chains and rocked large hoop earrings, bracelets and rings.

The “Be Without You” hitmaker wrapped herself in a floor-length fluffy white coat and rocked painted acrylic nails.

Blige opted for long wavy blonde locks and a glossy lip and a smoky eye for her makeup.

In the first slide, she was captured in her dressing room from head to toe wearing the coat. Placing her hands on her hips, Blige gazed directly at the camera lens effortlessly.

In the second pic, she took the coat off. Meanwhile, in the remaining frames, Blige was captured in close-up, giving fans a better look at her flawless hair and makeup.

“Consistency turns effort into mastery MJB,” she wrote in her caption, adding the white heart emoji.

‘These Pics Deserve to be Printed’

Sharing the look with her 6.9 million followers, Blige’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up 22,600 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“MARY!!! Doing Whatever TF SHE Wants!!!! You Look Amazing,” one user wrote.

“Stunning! These pics deserve to be printed,” another person shared.

“You are looking very pretty and unique,” a third remarked.

“I love you Mary! The best concert I’ve ever been to last night!!” a fourth said.

“Can’t nobody wear all white like MJB!” a fifth fan shared.

Mary J. Blige Reveals Reinventing Herself Was a Coping Mechanism

In a 2022 interview with ELLE, Blige opened up about navigating self-acceptance through beauty.

Through the hardships, she revealed that reinventing her image helped her cope to escape “hell.”

“It’s not just the hairstyles and the clothing and the skin. It’s how I reinvent myself through trials and perseverance. Am I going to quit? No, I’m going to go to the next level. It’s painful to go to the next level because change is hard. But people see me come out and they think, ‘It’s just her skin or her hair.’ No, it’s her. It’s me. I’m really choosing to be a better, stronger person,” she said.

“I won’t say hair gave me strength. I’d say I give my hair strength. Whatever I’m wearing, I’m able to have the strength to carry it now, which I was not able to have in the last layer of my life. Hair is beautiful, but I can’t carry it with confidence if I’m not confident. Because then it’d just be a weave, or it’d just be blonde hair, or my [natural] hair.”