Mary J. Blige, 55, Looks Unreal in Cut-Out Figure-Hugging Bodysuit for Vegas show

Music icon and former “Voice” mentor Mary J. Blige performed in Las Vegas over the weekend and wowed in another killer outfit.

The “No More Drama” hitmaker is currently performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “My Life, My Story” residency. The shows kicked off in May and are set to continue through October on select dates due to popular demand.

Blige, who is known to fans as a fashion icon, has been switching up her stage costumes for each date and she has not been disappointing. Previously, she wowed in a creamy sequined corset-style top with fluffy cups and matching hot pants and knee-high boots.

More recently, Blige rocked a tiny white bodysuit paired with a matching, floor-length fluffy white coat.

However, for her latest look, the 55-year-old put on a show-stopping display.

Mary J. Blige Wows in Figure-Hugging Bodysuit for Vegas Residency

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 19, Blige documented another Vegas costume.

Within the carousel upload, the GRAMMY winner looked insane in a black bodysuit that was cut out across the front. The attire was decorated with gold gems and featured long sleeves.

Blige accessorized herself with matching jeweled bracelets on each wrist and knee-high boots. She opted for a beret-style hat with gems all over and her signature hoop earrings.

The singer styled her long blonde hair down in waves and wore pointy acrylic nails painted with red polish. For her makeup, she wore a glossy lip and smoky black eye.

In the first slide, Blige was captured from the knees up in front of a plain wall backdrop and next to a large plant. She raised her right hand to under her chin and gazed to the side with a fierce expression.

In the following pic, Blige was snapped standing in front of a chair and holding a gold microphone. Flashing a subtle smile, she made everything look effortless.

Meanwhile, in the final snap, Blige was photographed in a full-length shot that showed off her outfit from head to toe.

“Oh what a night in Vegas!!! So much fun,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans Praise ‘Amazing’ Show

Sharing the outfit look with her 6.9 million followers, Blige’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 11,200 likes and over 400 comments.

“So much fun!!! And you were AMAZING!!!!” one user wrote.

“My new fave look,” another person shared.

“We had an amazing night and we will be back again!” a third remarked.

“Vegas will never be the same again!! Respect your royal highness,” a fourth said.

“It was a great show Mary. Love ya girl,” a fifth fan shared.

Mary J. Blige Reveals She Was Inspired by British Fashion

In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, Blige revealed that by living in the UK, their fashion sense began to wear off on her.

“I learnt so much about British fashion living in the UK because I kept up with the British magazines like Marie Claire that showed great fashion,” she said.

“I love British designers like Matthew Williamson and Alexander McQueen, plus Melissa Odabash and so much more.”