Alicia Witt Encourages Fans to Tell Hallmark They Want Her Back

Nearly six years after Alicia Witt last appeared in a Hallmark movie, 2020’s “Christmas Tree Lane,” the actress and singer/songwriter says she’d love to return for another, even encouraging fans to reach out to the network’s leadership about bringing her back.

On July 19, 2026, Witt posted a clip from one of her other Hallmark holiday movies, “A Very Merry Mix-Up,” to let fans know it would air that night on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s Christmas in July programming.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s always a joy to revisit this special film, and I hope it brings a little Christmas cheer to your summer. Grab your favorite festive treat, get comfy, and enjoy! 🎁❄️”

Alicia Witt Suggests Reaching Out to Hallmark’s ‘CEO’ About Her Returning

Witt’s fans have been asking for years when she might return to Hallmark, so it’s no surprise that sharing a clip from “A Very Merry Mix-Up” prompted new calls for her to star in a new movie. In responses to multiple fans, Witt made it clear she’d love to return, noting that a recent change in leadership might work in her favor.

One fan wrote in the comments, “This is my favorite Hallmark Christmas movie. Truly! I own the DVR & still watch it when its broadcast too. Miss new Hallmark movies from you. Who do we need to inundate with emails at Hallmark Channel??!”

Witt replied, “aww! i suppose the CEO? 😍”

Someone else commented, “Love it. When will you make another 😉 🙏” and Witt responded, “i remain open to making another, very much so! it’s been 6 years since my last one at @hallmarkchannel but i hear there may be new management now 🤔”

Hallmark has undergone multiple leadership changes since Witt last starred in a Christmas movie there. In 2020, former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott left amid a public relations crisis and later launched Great American Family. Longtime programming executive Michelle Vicary, who helped to launch Countdown to Christmas, left soon after.

Wonya Lucas replaced Abbott in 2020 but announced she was leaving her role in August 2023. At the time, Lisa Hamilton Daly, who left Netflix for Hallmark to help launch new series like “The Chicken Sisters” and “The Way Home,” was promoted to oversee programming, reporting to Hallmark President and CEO Mike Perry.

Less than two years later, in January 2025, Hamilton Daly’s position was eliminated, and Hallmark elevated its Chief Brand Officer, Darren Abbott, to oversee all of Hallmark’s “consumer-facing” endeavors, from its greeting card division to its cable channels and streaming platform. Eight months later, in August 2025, Hallmark announced that Vicary was returning to the network to oversee programming and report to Darren Abbott.

With Vicary back at the helm, she may have a soft spot for Witt given their past history. In 2025, Witt told a fan in the comment section of another post that “since the leadership at Hallmark changed over 5 years ago, i stopped getting offered movies there, along with some other ‘regulars.'”

Alicia Witt Has Navigated Many Personal Challenges in Recent Years, But is Thriving Again

Hallmark Alicia Witt in “Christmas Tree Lane”

Witt appeared in multiple Hallmark Christmas movies from 2014 to 2020, per IMDb. Part of her initial absence from Hallmark can also be explained by the major personal hurdles she had to face.

In December 2021, she quietly began treatment for HER2+ breast cancer, per People, deciding not to publicly disclose her diagnosis until she’d finished six rounds of chemotherapy and a unilateral mastectomy.

Weeks later, her parents were found dead in their Massachusetts home due to exposure to the cold, according to the Associated Press. Witt wrote in a January 2022 Facebook post that her heart was broken and that she was overcome by “overwhelming floods of grief.”

But Witt is back to thriving, touring and recording music while also filming multiple feature film roles, including starring in the 2024 hit indie thriller “Longlegs” with Nicolas Cage. She told one fan in her recent post that she has four new projects already filmed, but no offers from Hallmark for another Christmas movie.