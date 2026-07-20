Celebrate Christmas in July With Fan Favorites Like ‘A Bride for Christmas’ & More All Day Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 21

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, July 21. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Silver Bells’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Anne Heche and Tate Donovan star in an adaptation of Luanne Rice’s Christmas tale about a widower who finds love in New York City. From the Hallmark Hall of Fame Collection.

Hallmark’s Hall of Fame “Silver Bells” premiered on November 27, 2005.

‘A Bride for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After Jessie Patterson (Arielle Kebbel) calls off her third engagement – at the altar! – she swears off serious relationships until she finds “the one.” That is, until charming but chronically single Aiden MacTiernan (Andrew Walker) comes along. Unbeknownst to Jessie, Aiden has bet his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas – which is only four weeks away – and Jessie is the target of his bet. As Aiden attempts to court Jessie by first hiring her to decorate his apartment, Jessie looks to her sister, roommate and interior design company partner, Vivian (Kimberly Sustad) as her closest confidant. To complicate matters, Jessie is doggedly pursued by her most recent ex-fiancé, Mike (Sage Brocklebank), who still wants to marry her. When Aiden finds himself falling for Jessie too, will he call off the bet and truly pursue her?

Stars Arielle Kebbel and Andrew Walker.

Hallmark’s “A Bride for Christmas” premiered on December 1, 2012.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar.

Hallmark’s “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on December 5, 2020.

‘A Godwink Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks, Paula and Gery find their paths keep crossing at Christmas on Martha’s Vineyard, as if they are destined for each other.

Stars Kathy Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad, and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark’s “A Godwink Christmas” premiered on November 18, 2018.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark’s “Christmas by Starlight” premiered on November 26, 2020.