‘The Way Home’ Stars Celebrate Major Show Milestone

The hit Hallmark series “The Way Home” is gearing up for the final episode. Stars from the show are celebrating a major milestone that happened in honor of the series ending. “The Way Home” now has a playlist for the first time, featuring cover songs, original songs, and series scores. Jordan Doww (Young Colton) and Bianca Melchior (Young Fern) have both sung on the show and are speaking out on having the playlist drop ahead of the series finale.

Bianca Melchior Speaks Out on ‘The Way Home’ Playlist

In an Instagram share, Melchior couldn’t contain her excitement and gratitude over being part of “The Way Home” and the music that made the series so special. Melchior didn’t join the show until Season 4 but that one season had a huge impact on her life.

“out now ♡♪♪ i never want to wake up from this dream. it is one of the greatest gifts of my life to be a part of #TheWayHome before the camera & before the microphone, hand in hand with my family. if you listen to @keithpowermusic sweeping scores (esp finally home), you’ll get a sense of what my gratitude feels like. & there are still two more tracks to come june 15th & 22nd!! it’s been time… happy listening ponderers, & thank you for welcoming us into your home,” she began her caption.

Melchior showed her gratitude and love for the brilliant “The Way Home” team that brought so much music to life over the past four seasons, including a special shout-out to the music supervisors. The actress couldn’t contain her excitement, gratitude, or happiness at being part of the show and its amazing soundtrack.

Jordan Doww Reveals Deleted ‘The Way Home’ Scene To Promote Playlist

To share his thoughts on “The Way Home” playlist, Doww posted a deleted scene between young Colton and young Del (Julia Tomasone). In the scene, Del and Colton are on the porch at the Landry farm, with Colton singing to a pregnant Del as Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) watches from afar.

“The Way Home soundtrack is officially out on all streaming platforms! ❤️ I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I first got cast on the show. Stepping into a role so deeply connected to music was a DREAM come true, and getting to help bring Colton’s story to life has meant more to me than I can even put into words,” he shared.

Doww explained that the scene was part of “The Way Home,” Season 4, Episode 8. It’s one of his proudest moments as Colton. Despite fighting to keep the scene in the episode it didn’t make the final edit.

However, thanks to the playlist, the scene is now being used as a promotional tool. Doww admitted the reason the scene and song are so important is because of what they represent.

“This is the song Colton writes for Del when they first fell in love, and years later, he finally gets to sing it to his pregnant wife’s belly. When we got the news that we were coming back for Season 4, this was THE scene I was most excited to film. A true full-circle moment. I’m beyond thankful that I get to share it with all of you now,” the Hallmark star expressed.

Doww revealed the song’s name is “Everything I Wanted (Front Porch Reprise)” and can be found on the official “The Way Home” playlist, available on all music streaming platforms.

There are over 30+ plus songs on the playlist. Along with Doww and Melchior, Laflamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh (Kat), and Evan Williams (Elliot) are also featured on the playlist. Two final songs will be released after the last two episodes of “The Way Home”.