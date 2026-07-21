Fetty Wap Is Engaged to Girlfriend After Romantic Proposal

Fetty Wap has a new reason to celebrate. The rapper is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Alexis, after surprising her with a romantic proposal that she shared with fans on social media.

Alexis announced the happy news on Instagram July 20, posting a carousel of photos and videos capturing the special moment. The clips showed Fetty Wap getting down on one knee before presenting her with a sparkling diamond engagement ring. Overcome with emotion, Alexis said yes, marking a new milestone for the couple after largely keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

The post also included close-up photos of her diamond-encrusted ring and images of the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss in front of a pink floral heart display featuring a glowing “Will You Marry Me” sign. Alexis kept the caption short, writing, “I said yes!” alongside a diamond ring emoji.

The engagement comes during a busy year for Fetty Wap, who has returned to touring, released new music and recently partnered with Jimmy John’s for a limited-time meal collaboration.

Fetty Wap Has Kept His Relationship Out of the Spotlight

While the proposal quickly made headlines, Alexis has remained a relatively private figure throughout her relationship with the rapper. Little is publicly known about her and her Instagram account mostly features fashion, lifestyle and nightlife content from New York City and New Jersey.

Because Fetty Wap has rarely spoken publicly about the relationship, the engagement surprised many fans. Congratulations quickly poured into Alexis’ Instagram comments after she shared the proposal, with followers celebrating the couple’s next chapter together.

Before dating Alexis, the 35-year-old rapper was romantically linked to several high-profile women. He previously dated model Alexis Skyy and was also in a relationship with reality television personality Masika Kalysha. Fetty Wap and Kalysha share a 10-year-old daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell.

The rapper also secretly married Leandra Gonzalez in 2019. Their marriage ended less than a year later after Gonzalez accused him of being unfaithful during their relationship, according to XXL.

The Engagement Comes During a Busy Career Chapter

The proposal comes as Fetty Wap continues building momentum professionally. According to Men’s Journal, he released his fourth studio album, “Zavier,” on March 27 before launching his Nostalgia Tour in June. The tour continues July 25 with a stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, before wrapping up Dec. 6 in Denver.

He also recently partnered with Jimmy John’s to launch the limited-time “#1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal.” Fetty Wap told Men’s Journal the collaboration felt like a natural fit because he had been a longtime customer before the company approached him. Asked to rate it, the rapper gave the meal a perfect 10, saying he would not have put his name on it if he did not think fans would enjoy it.

Fetty Wap has also reflected on the lasting success of “Trap Queen,” the hit that launched him to stardom in 2015. After the song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, he said it reminded him that his music continues connecting with longtime fans while reaching a younger generation.

Rather than viewing the Nostalgia Tour as a chance to relive the past, Fetty Wap said it has been an opportunity to reconnect with longtime supporters while introducing his music to new listeners.

“The love has been real,” Fetty Wap told Men’s Journal. “I have fans of all ages, all backgrounds, and I don’t take that for granted.”