Taylor Swift Fuels New Album Speculation After Making 3 Major Changes to Her Spotify

Taylor Swift, 36, might have possibly just left fans with one of her most romantic Easter eggs yet.

On Sunday, July 19, Swift made three major changes to her Spotify listening catalog, giving fans reason to speculate about a new and upcoming album release.

The changes? Swift altered the color background to three of her songs: “Blank Space,” “I Knew It, I Knew You” (original version), and “I Knew It, I Knew You” (piano version).

Throughout her career, Swift has been known to associate colors with her music — and fans have spent two decades decoding what it all might mean.

With the 20th anniversary of Swift’s self-titled debut album nearing on Oct. 24, fans instantly connected Swift’s color choices to colors she’s used for some seriously significant past songs and albums, her debut album included.

What Do Taylor Swift’s Spotify Changes Mean?

Swift changed the canvas color of “I Knew It, I Knew You” (original version) to green. When she released her debut album, the promotional imagery for the record was earthy, green foliage.

For the piano version of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Swift changed the color background to purple. In the standard edition for Swift’s album cover for “Speak Now,” she’s photographed twirling around in a deep-purple gown.

For “Blank Space,” Swift changed the song’s canvas color to red, which was the color theme she used for the song’s official music video. Swift notably used red lipstick, red apples, and red roses in the video to symbolize the deceptive, devilish danger represented in the song’s lyrics: “Got a long list of ex-lovers / They’ll tell you I’m insane.”

At the time of the song’s release in 2014, the media heavily narrated Swift as “boy crazy.” Swift defended the criticism in an interview that same year with Glamour UK, saying, “I think the media has sent me a really unfair message over the past couple of years, which is that I’m not allowed to date for excitement, or fun, or new experiences, or learning lessons. I’m only allowed to date if it’s for a lasting, multiple-year relationship. Otherwise I’m a, quote, serial dater. Or, quote, boy crazy.”

During Swift’s Eras Tour, a tour dedicated to meaningful hits from her 12 albums, she color-coded her entire set, according to a Swifite color chart. From merchandise to stage lighting, stage graphics, costumes, and more, the songs and their performances were color-coordinated by the color theme of the album they were released on.

Swift’s Eras Tour color coding matches up nearly perfectly with the changes she just made to her Spotify. During her tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and ended in December 2024, Swift used green as the signature color for her debut album and used the color purple for songs associated with her album “Speak Now.”

As for “Blank Space” from the album “1989,” which has a light blue signature color, fans speculated that she used red for its new Spotify canvas change as a way to connect the song to her album “Red,” which heavily leans on the out-of-control feeling of being in love.

Swift even described the meaning of her “Red” album title in an interview with SiriusXM, saying, “I call this album Red because I got the idea initially because I wrote a song called Red, and it’s about…it kind of correlates all the emotions that I felt during a breakup to colors, like losing him was blue, missing him was dark gray, but it says, you know, the reason you can’t forget about it is because loving him was red, which means it was bold, it was crazy, it was out of control, it was passionate, it was important.”

The clue pointing to a specific release date for upcoming music is that all three of these albums were released in October.

Swift’s debut album, “Taylor Swift,” was released on October 24, 2006. Her album “Red” was released on October 22, 2012. And her album “Speak Now” was released on October 25, 2010.

Fans now speculate that Swift will be releasing new music on the date of October 23, which is the only date within that sequence that she hasn’t yet used.

Getty ‘Swiftie Steps,’ a mural created by the British artist Frank Styles, outside Wembley Stadium in London on August 15, 2024.

The new music fans are hopeful to hear from Swift this October is a Taylor’s Version of her self-titled debut album to mark the 20th anniversary of the very start of her billion-dollar musical empire.

With Swift having married husband Travis Kelce this July, if the Swiftie Easter eggs prove to be true, Swift’s re-recorded Taylor’s Version of her debut album, which featured songs like “Tim McGraw,” “Invisible,” and “Teardrops on My Guitar,” just might be the key to understanding just how meaningful it is to her, a woman once scorned as being “boy crazy,” finally said “I do” to forever.