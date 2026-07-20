Small Spotify Tweaks Spark Swiftie Theory That New ‘Taylor’s Version’ Recordings Are Coming

While the dust settles after the Madison Square Garden wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the singer’s fans are now returning their focus to her music.

In fact, some small changes made to some of her songs on the Spotify streaming platform are sending Swifties into overdrive.

A Theory Emerges

As Elle reports, on Monday, July 20, sharp-eyed Swifties on Spotify noticed that three of her tracks had been adjusted, with the background colors changed.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” and “I Knew It, I Knew You (Piano Version)” have been altered, now with solid green and purple backgrounds, respectively.

Then, Swift’s “Blank Space” suddenly began hosting a red background; interestingly, the background on “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version),” remains the same.

A New Album?

Fans have been speculating that her 13th album is on the way, due to some clues she’s been leaving throughout the summer.

Fueling that rumor were photos of Swift on her way into New York City’s Electric Lady Studios back in June — the strongest evidence so far that she’s been working on new music.

A Social Media Frenzy

Not surprisingly, Swifties have been taking to social media to share their theories.

While nothing has yet been confirmed nor denied, those color alterations are sparking some interesting speculation.

Changing Colors

Some of these theories think the color changes hint that she’ll be releasing a “Taylor’s Version” rerecording of her self-titled debut album, which came out way back in 2006 when she was just a teenager (green is the color representing that part of her career).

Adding to that theory, some Swifties recalled that Shania Twain used a similar color scheme when she issued differing versions of her “Up!” album.

‘Life of a Showgirl’ Is Setting Chart Records

Meanwhile, Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has continued to be a blockbuster for her.

Released in October 2025, the album recently made history on the Billboard charts.

Billboard recently reported that the release of the album’s latest single, “Elizabeth Taylor,” has pushed Swift into the record books.

When “Elizabeth Taylor” hit No. 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, that set a new record, making Swift the first artist ever to land four simultaneous singles (along with “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite” and “I Knew It, I Knew You”) in the top 10 of that particular chart. (exluding seasonal music).

A Record-Setting Superstar

That’s not the first record that Swift has set during the course of her career

She can also boast of having the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist, with 15. This is more than both Drake and Jay-Z (although The Beatles, as a group, achieved 19 No. 1 albums, more than any artist in history).

Swift also has the greatest number of consecutive albums to debut at No. 1, with 15 albums hitting the top spot on the Billboard chart immediately upon release.



