Olympic Medalist Recalls ‘Crazy’ Experience at Taylor Swift’s Wedding: ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ with Superstars

Swifties continue to hold a fascination with the recent wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which took place on July 3 in Madison Square Garden wedding.

When the couple exchanged vows, they did so under the guidance of officiant Adam Sandler, in front of 1,000 A-list wedding guests.

Jack Sock Has Become Close with Travis Kelce

Among the guests coming forward to share their experiences is tennis player Jack Sock, who won two medals for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. These days, Sock has turned his talents to pickleball, and he’s speaking out about what it was like to attend the star-studded nuptials.

Speaking with Pickleballdotcom, Sock explained that he and Kelce “became good friends over the years,” with both sharing a connection to Kansas City.

Despite their friendship, Sock didn’t meet Swift until the night of their wedding — and she wasn’t the only superstar he rubbed elbows with.

A Night Full of ‘Good Energy’

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Sock declared, recalling a night that veered from hilariously funny to emotionally powerful.

“It was everywhere from comedic relief to obviously tears for a lot of people,” he continued.

“Great times, good energy, obviously, always gonna have that with Travis, who I’ve known for a long time now,” Sock added

“It was a cool experience. A lot of people watching, as I’m sure you all know, amazing singing performances by different people, [Taylor] included, which was really fun to see,” he said, confirming that the bride took to the stage to perform on her big night.

The Stars Came Out for Cocktail Hour

According to Sock, the pre-wedding cocktail hour was an overwhelming experience for him, due to the stunning star power populating the event.

“It was just one of the hallways they had at the cocktail hour, and there was just, ‘cause you’re kind of shoulder to shoulder with everybody, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Thereon, Brad Pitt, you’re just going down the road and you’re standing there waiting,” Sock recalled.

“It was just a crazy, crazy experience,” he reflected.

A People-Watching Paradise

As Sock explained, he decided not to chat up any of the A-listers in attendance, instead opting to do some celeb-spotting as he “stayed on the outskirts” and “stayed in [his] lane” during that part of the wedding.

He also revealed that he did not stay and party into the wee hours, instead leaving early.

“We were gone probably hours before a lot of people, but, yeah, it was fun. It was fun,” he said.

“It was unbelievable in so many ways,” Sock added. “It was different than I was expecting maybe in some ways. So, overall it was just a crazy experience.”

An Unpretentious Affair

One of those stars in attendance was country star Brad Paisley, who gushed about how wonderful he thought the wedding was.

“Ironically, [it] was one of the least pretentious weddings that I’ve ever seen or ever will see,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press, .

“It meant a lot to be [invited],” Paisley added. “It was, kind of, a big thank you from her to invite us.”