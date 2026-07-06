This ‘Star Wars’ Star Had the Funniest Response to Missing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Mark Hamill wants everyone to know there wasn’t any drama behind his absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Just two days after the couple’s star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden, the “Star Wars” legend shared a playful Instagram post explaining exactly why he wasn’t among the celebrity guests. Posting a photo of Swift and Kelce together, Mark congratulated the newlyweds before delivering the punchline.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!” he wrote. “I declined to attend the wedding for a variety of personal reasons, but mainly because I wasn’t invited.”

The self-deprecating joke quickly caught fans’ attention, with many joining in on the fun in the comments.

Fans Couldn’t Resist Playing Along

Mark’s followers wasted no time responding with jokes of their own. “Weird coincidence, same here,” one fan commented. Another invited the actor to a future family gathering, writing, “You are welcome to Thanksgiving at our house this year!”

Several fans even promised Mark a wedding invitation of his own someday.

“If I ever get married, please accept my wedding invite,” one person wrote, while another joked, “I’ll get married again if you can come!”

Others pointed out that Mark already has experience officiating weddings thanks to his memorable guest appearance on “The Big Bang Theory,” where he officiated Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler’s wedding during the Season 11 finale.

Mark Is Best Known as Luke Skywalker

Mark rose to international fame playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, becoming one of the most recognizable actors in pop culture. Over the years, he’s also built a celebrated voice acting career, most notably as the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” and numerous DC projects.

While fans know him for his legendary roles, Mark has also become just as beloved for his witty social media presence, where he frequently jokes with followers and weighs in on trending pop culture moments.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Drew a Star-Studded Guest List

While Mark joked about not making the guest list, plenty of celebrities did attend the highly anticipated July 3 wedding.

The ceremony had hundreds of guests, including stars from music, film, television, and professional sports. Friends such as Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez were among the high-profile names reported to be in attendance.

The wedding has continued dominating headlines in the days since the couple said “I do,” with fans closely following everything from the venue’s elaborate setup to the guest list and celebration details.

Amy Schumer Also Joined the Fun

Mark wasn’t the only celebrity poking fun at not receiving an invitation.

Comedian Amy Schumer also joined in after the wedding, posting a humorous throwback wedding photo featuring herself and Michael Cera from “Life & Beth” alongside the caption, “Okay so why weren’t we allowed in?”

While neither Mark nor Amy actually expected an invitation, their playful reactions have become another lighthearted chapter in the internet’s ongoing fascination with Swift and Kelce’s wedding weekend.