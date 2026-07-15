Former ‘Voice’ Advisor Taylor Swift Wouldn’t Push a Fellow Star Off a Talk Show – What Happened

For Taylor Swift, “Karma” isn’t just the title of one of her umpteen hits — it’s also something she respects when living her life.

That became loud and clear during a recent interview with British talk show host Graham Norton, in which he shared an anecdote demonstrating that Swift is a class act all the way.

A Talk Show Dilemma

Speaking with British GQ, Norton recalled her appearance on his eponymous BBC series “The Graham Norton Show” last October.

As Norton explained, her people requested she appear on an episode that was already fully booked. Slated to appear were Greta Lee, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith and Domhnall Gleeson.

“She was a very late booking, the show was fully booked,” Norton explained. “So we thought, ‘We’re going to have to bump somebody.’”

Taylor Swift Refused to Bump

Before Norton and his producers could figure out which guest they’d be sending home so that Swift could grace the studio, that plan came to a screeching halt.

“Word came back from Taylor,” Norton continued. “No one must be bumped.

Music Video Guest Stars

In the end, Swift showed up, nobody was bumped and all the other guests received an unexpected bonus when Gleeson jokingly requested an appearance in one of her music videos.

Not only did she offer him just that, she extended an invitation for all the other celebs on the show appear in her music video for “Opalite” — which they did.

“That was a good show to be on,” Norton mused. “Because everyone ended up in her ‘Opalite’ music video.”

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The Idea ‘Crash Landed’ in Swift’s Brain

Swift subsequently took to Instagram to reveal how she came to cast her fellow “Graham Norton Show” guests in her music video.

“The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination,” Swift explained, recalling that Gleeson’s quip spared her imagination.

“He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an idea,” she continued.

She put on her thinking cap, and within days she had mapped out a concept that would include all of them. “So a week later he received an email script I’d written for the ‘Opalite’ video,” she noted, “where he was playing the starring role.”

She also thought it would be appropriate for Norton to be a part of it as well.

“I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too,” she added. “Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video.”

Having Fun and Making Friends

When it was all over and the dust had settled, Swift was quite happy with the way things had turned out — all because she refused to bump a guest so she could have more time on a talk show.

“I had more fun than I ever imagined,” she obvserved. “Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices.”