Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Laugh at the DMs That Started Their Love Story

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are looking back at the messages that launched their relationship, and admitting they are a little embarrassing in hindsight.

The married couple revisited their first direct messages during the July 14 episode of the Jonas Brothers’ podcast, “Hey Jonas.” While Nick’s brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, read the old Twitter exchanges aloud, Nick and Priyanka couldn’t help but laugh and cringe at how their conversation first began.

The messages date back well before the couple officially started dating in 2018.

Joe read Nick’s opening message, in which the singer suggested the two should meet after hearing recommendations from mutual friends.

“Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet,” Nick originally wrote.

Priyanka replied by suggesting they continue the conversation through text instead of Twitter, explaining that members of her team had access to her direct messages.

Nick Jonas Reached Out After Seeing Priyanka Chopra on a Billboard

During the podcast, Kevin revealed that Nick decided to message Priyanka after noticing her on a billboard promoting the ABC series “Quantico.”

Although Nick admitted he had not watched the show at the time, he said seeing the advertisement encouraged him to introduce himself.

Looking back at his first message, Nick joked that it seemed like a reasonable way to start a conversation.

The pair also laughed while remembering one of Nick’s early requests after they exchanged phone numbers.

Wanting to confirm he was actually texting Priyanka, Nick asked her to send a photo with a timestamp.

Priyanka joked that she initially found the request suspicious.

“I was like this guy is so sus of me already,” she said with a laugh.

She added that, despite her surprise, she also understood why Nick wanted to verify who he was speaking with.

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Nick and Priyanka’s Romance Continued After Their First Messages

Although the direct messages happened well before they became a couple, the exchange laid the groundwork for their future relationship.

Nick and Priyanka officially began dating in 2018 before marrying later that year in a series of celebrations held in India.

The couple now share daughter Malti Marie.

Kevin also reflected on helping his younger brother during one of Nick and Priyanka’s early dates.

During a previous episode of “Hey Jonas,” he joked that he took his role as Nick’s wingman so seriously that he became sick before returning to the date.

Years later, Nick and Priyanka can now laugh about the conversation that introduced them.

What began as a simple Twitter message eventually developed into one of Hollywood’s most recognizable love stories, making the couple’s first exchange even more entertaining to revisit.