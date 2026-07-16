Nancy McKeon Pays Tribute to ‘Facts of Life’ Husband Scott Bryce

Fans have been mourning the loss of actor Scott Bryce, two-time Emmy nominee who held a special place in the hearts of devoted soap opera fans.

Michael Fairman TV confirmed the death of the longtime soap star, who was best known for portraying Craig Montgomery on now-defunct “As the World Turns.” His role spanned three decades, playing the character from a period extending from 1982 to 2008.

He was 68 years old when he passed.

Wife Nancy McKeon Is Breaking Her Silence

In addition to his role as a fan-favorite soap actor, Bryce had is remembered for another role: husband of Jo Polniaczek (played by Nancy McKeon) in beloved sitcom “The Facts of Life.”

Following Bryce’s passing, McKeon took to Instagram to pay tribute to the man who’d been her onscreen spouse.

Nancy McKeon Loved Bryce’s Soap Work

In a hearfelt post, McKeon shared some photos from their “Facts of Life” wedding, along with some poignant words.

“I am incredibly sad to learn that we have lost the lovely and talented Scott Bryce,” she wrote.

“As a fan, I loved watching his work on the soap opera ‘As the World Turns,’ and when our writers on FOL wanted to cast the man that Jo would eventually marry, I quickly and enthusiastically asked that they please consider Scotty,” she continued.

McKeon concluded, “His talent won them over as well! …an absolute privilege and am forever grateful for such beautiful memories…his son @jdotbryce wrote such an incredible tribute to his dad…my love and prayers to your family.”

Further Tributes From More ‘Facts of Life’ Stars

McKeon’s “Facts of Life” co-stars shared their comments, also recalling their memories of the late actor.

“What a loss. I adore him SO!” wrote Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie.

“So very very sad. What a sweet and talented man,” added Lisa Whelchel, who portrayed Blair.

Kim Fields, who played Tootie, wrote simply, “OH NO!!!!”

Scott Bryce Was Honored By His Son

The late actor’s son, Jackson Bryce, honored his father with an Instagram post featuring numerous photos and a loving, heartfelt tribute.

“This evening, my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer,” he wrote.

“What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him. Through radiation, chemo and immunotherapy, and every moment of pain, I watched my dad face it all with pride and courage, and an unshakable belief that somehow, everything would work out and he would win,” he continued.

“Even just a week before he passed, while battling brain tumors, slurred speech and blurry vision, he looked me in the eyes as clear as he could and told me he still believed he had a chance — and that he was willing to fight as hard as it took,” Jackson continued, adding, Scott “fought the hardest and most honorable fight I have ever witnessed,” he shared.

Jackson concluded his post by lauding his father as an “incredibly successful actor,” who received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and was renowned for having “worked alongside some of the greatest in the industry.”