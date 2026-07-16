“All American” Final Season Preview: Spencer and Olivia Return as New Romance Challenges Emerge

“The CW’s” long-running sports drama “All American” is preparing for its final season, and the cast says viewers can expect emotional reunions, major life decisions and a few unexpected obstacles before the series comes to an end.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and stars Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou previewed what lies ahead in Season 8, including the return of fan favorites Spencer James and Olivia Baker, Jordan and Layla’s marriage struggles and how every main character’s story will reach a turning point.

Rather than introducing completely new storylines for the final season, Carroll told Us Weekly she wanted to focus on whether the characters’ growth over the past eight seasons prepared them for one of the biggest weeks of their lives.

The final season unfolds primarily over a single week, while flashbacks help explain what happened during the six-month gap following the Season 7 finale. According to Carroll, every original character and member of the newer generation will face an important decision before the series concludes.

Spencer and Olivia Return as Their Story Shapes the Final Season

Although Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan stepped away as series regulars after Season 6, Spencer and Olivia will continue to play an important role throughout the show’s farewell season.

According to Carroll, the married couple’s journey as they prepare to welcome twin daughters influences many of the season’s biggest storylines. She also revealed that each episode highlights a different character as the focus shifts toward giving every fan favorite a meaningful sendoff.

Meanwhile, longtime friends Olivia and Layla will also receive an episode centered almost entirely on their friendship.

Carroll said she wanted the series to celebrate how their relationship evolved over the years, moving beyond the early love triangle that once complicated their bond. Onieogou told Us Weekly she appreciated that the show ultimately prioritized the women’s friendship alongside their individual journeys.

Jordan and Layla Face New Relationship Challenges

Jordan and Layla enter the final season as newlyweds, but spending six months apart has created unexpected challenges.

Carroll explained that both characters experienced significant personal growth while separated, making it difficult to immediately reconnect once they reunited. Their individual goals begin pulling them in different directions as they learn how to balance marriage with their personal ambitions.

Behling reassured fans that the couple’s relationship remains strong despite the obstacles.

“It’s not broken, but it’s frayed,” he told Us Weekly, adding that Jordan and Layla ultimately work through their problems together.

Jordan will also face a major career decision after receiving what Behling described as a dream opportunity, forcing him to consider what comes next both professionally and personally. The actor also hinted that the couple’s future plans, including whether they are ready to start a family, will receive answers before the series finale.

Every Character Heads Toward a Final Crossroads

Carroll told Us Weekly that every major character, both original cast members and the newer generation, will reach an important crossroads before the series concludes.

While the veteran characters determine whether they achieve the dreams they’ve pursued since Season 1, the younger cast members will navigate new romances, shifting friendships and complicated love triangles that continue to evolve throughout the season.

For Behling and Onieogou, saying goodbye after eight seasons is bittersweet.

Both actors reflected on how rare it is to spend nearly a decade developing the same characters and expressed hope that longtime viewers will leave the series feeling satisfied with each character’s ending.

Season 8 of “All American” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.