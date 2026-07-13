Emmy-Nominated ‘As the World Turns’ Actor Passes Away As Tributes Pour In

Fans of the long-running American soap opera “As the World Turns” are mourning the passing of actor Scott Bryce. The two-time Emmy-nominated screen veteran is perhaps best known for portraying Craig Montgomery on the now-canceled series from 1982 to 2008. He was 68.

Michael Fairman TV confirmed his passing on July 12 with a since-deleted social media statement from his longtime friend, Lucie Arnaz. She noted that “a wonderful actor, a beautiful man and a terrific husband and father, Scott Bryce, passed tonight.

I am going to miss his eyes, his smile, his wit, his brain, his intelligence, his talent, his bravery, his laugh and his hugs. Dearest Jodi, dear Jackson, he’s watching over you now from a place of pure joy and will always be your guide. But I hate these goodbyes. Rest in peace, you marvelous, magnificent man.”

Bryce’s death comes after the actor was diagnosed with stage three stomach and esophageal cancer in 2025.

Tributes Are Pouring In For Scott Bryce

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In addition to “As the World Turns,” Bryce appeared in several other notable films and television shows, including a 2024 episode of “Law & Order.” Because of this, fans are flocking to social media not only to pay tribute to his legacy but also to offer condolences to his family.

One person wrote on X, “Rest in peace, Scott Bryce. For so many soap fans, you weren’t just an actor; you were part of our daily lives. Thank you for the unforgettable performances, the memories, and the years of entertainment you gave us. Your work will always have a place in the hearts of those who grew up watching you. Gone too soon. ❤️ #cancersucks.”

Someone else said, “Rest in peace, Scott Bryce. Your portrayal of Bryan Montgomery on ‘As the World Turns’ resonated with and moved so many viewers. Thank you for the memories and for sharing your talent with us.”

The tributes didn’t end there. Another X account published, “Rest in Peace to stage and screen veteran Scott Bryce, best known for his work as Craig Montgomery on the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.” Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Also on X, another fan expressed their sadness over the actor’s passing. They said, “No! I’m so saddened to hear that Scott Bryce has left us. My friend, my heart is broken. RIP, Scotty. I’m going to miss you.”

Elsewhere on social media, one person paid tribute to both Scott Bryce and Sam Neill. They said, “Rest in peace to Sam Neill and Scott Bryce, who both have died. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, colleagues, and all who knew them.”

The ‘As the World Turns’ Star Leaves Behind A Vast Legacy

Regarding his acting career, according to Playbill, Bryce got his start with the 1977 Broadway revival of “Caesar and Cleopatra.” After that, his longtime role on “As the World Turns” in 1982 marked his first major television appearance.

In addition to the beloved soap opera, he appeared in series such as “Murphy Brown,” “Popular,” “The Facts of Life,” and “One Life to Live.” His final turn in acting was an episode of “Law & Order,” his fourth appearance on the show.