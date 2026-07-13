Madonna, 67, Makes Music History With New No. 1 Album

The Queen of Pop is back, and she’s sitting on top of the charts.

Madonna, 67, has secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 for her newly released album, “Confessions II.” The album is the 20-year follow-up to 2005’s Grammy-winning “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”

According to Billboard, “Confessions II” is Madonna’s 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart — her first since 2019’s “Madame X.” It’s also her first chart-topping album of the 2020s.

As such, Madonna becomes the “first act with a No. 1 album in the 2020s to have also topped the chart in three other decades,” according to Billboard.

Madonna joins history-making acts as the fourth artist to have at least 10 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts. The only other acts to reach the milestone are The Beatles, Taylor Swift and Drake.

Getty Madonna at the 2026 Met Gala

Madonna’s Long-Time Manager, Guy Oseary, Congratulates Her

Guy Oseary, Madonna’s manager, celebrated the achievement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Bravo, Madonna. You did it your way: Unconditionally. Untraditionally. Unapologetically,” he wrote.

“You never followed the rules. You never followed the guidelines. You never do. And that’s the very essence of who you are,” he continued.

Oseary became Madonna’s manager in 2005 — the same year “Confessions on a Dance Floor” was released. Before that, the two were business partners.

Oseary commented on their long-standing relationship:

“For 36 years, I’ve had the privilege of being by your side, witnessing some of the most extraordinary achievements and mind-blowing displays of your talent. What a blessing it has all been.

He continued: “And yet… this one feels different. It carries a different kind of meaning and weight. 43 years after your debut album in July 1983, you’re still taking risks, pushing yourself relentlessly, creating, inspiring, and connecting with your audience at the highest level.”

What Are Madonna’s No. 1 Albums?

“Confessions II” is Madonna’s 10th album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Her previous chart-topping albums are “Madame X” (2019), “MDNA” (2012), “Hard Candy” (2008), “Confessions on a Dance Floor” (2005), “American Life” (2003), “Music” (2000), “Like a Prayer” (1989), “True Blue” (1986) and “Like a Virgin” (1985).

Of those albums, “Like a Prayer” spent the longest time at No. 1, remaining on top of the chart for six weeks.

Madonna Is Topping International Charts

Before landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Madonna had already secured the top spot for “Confessions II” in the United Kingdom and Australia.

In the U.K., Madonna earned her 13th No. 1 album on the Official Charts, making her the first American female artist to earn the number one slot across five decades.

Her first U.K. chart-topper was “Like a Virgin” (1984).

Meanwhile, in Australia, Madonna also earned her 13th No. 1 album on the ARIA charts. According to ARIA, only three artists have more chart-topping albums: Jimmy Barnes, The Beatles and Taylor Swift.

Her first No. 1 album in Australia was “True Blue” 1986.

Madonna Is Set to Play the World Cup Final Halftime Show

Madonna will bring “Confessions II” to life on July 19 when she takes the stage at the World Cup final halftime show.

Also set to perform are acts like Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS.