Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Leotard in France Giving Surprise Performance on David Guetta’s Tour

Jennifer Lopez has had a packed schedule lately, but it appears she made time during her trip to France for Paris Fashion Week to squeeze in giving a sensational performance at Stade de France.

The “On The Floor” singer, 56, has such an admirable work ethic and looked utterly incredible as she took to the stage to sing her new collaoborative track with David Guetta, titled “Save Me Tonight”.

Jennifer opted to wear a black and gray leotard with a sexy cut out detail at the bust. It hugged the former American Idol judge’s age-defying figure perfectly as she exuded confidence, singing and dancing to a roaring crowd. JLo paired the outfit with black boots and tied her hair up out of her face into a high ponytail.

Captioning the post, David expressed his thanks to Jennifer and all the other musicians so far who have been a support act on his world tour. The popular DJ simply said: “Appreciation post for my surprise guests at Stade de France.”

Other guests aside from JLo included AKON, Bebe Rexha, MORTEN, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez

Fans adored the show JLo gave in France and dropped their praises into the comment’s section of David Guetta’s Instagram post.

One user said: “Best playback by JLo!”

A second shared: “JLooooooo!”

Others chimed in saying “J’adore”, “Amazing performance”, and “I love it she is amazing.”

JLo’s Busy Trip in France

Jennifer has been incredibly active online lately, sharing snap after snap from her Parisian adventures.

Four days ago the stunner shared a series of photos of herself looking breathtaking in a classy white bodycon gown with an asymmetrical feather detail at the top. She paired the look with a chic bun, a bold red lip and a statement choker. This timeless JLo look will for sure continue to live in my mind rent-free for future outfit inspiration.

The next day the star posed up a storm in a selection of fall haute couture pieces with her sister Lynda Lopez. One of the looks the ladies chose to wear on their trip was a coordinated duo of black and white outfits. JLo wore a white blazer encrusted with silver foliage detailing that draped down the sleeves and lapels. It featured a black tie detail at the waist for added shaping. She finished the outfit off by pairing the blazer with an elegant skirt made from individual silver strands of ribbon that cascaded down onto the floor. Foliage details hung from some of the strands, perfectly tying into the motifs on her blazer.

Meanwhile Lynda wore a long black gown with similar silver detailing to Jennifer’s jacket around her waist. She paired the dress with silver jewelry including small hoop earrings.

The ladies then celebrated an early birthday bash for Lynda in yet more incredible outfits before jetting over to the UK to watch the final of Wimbledon together. If you thought Ralph Lauren looked good before, the Lopez sisters really brought it to the next level in the tennis stands!