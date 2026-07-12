‘General Hospital’ Cast Celebrates History-Making Episode

“General Hospital” has marked a major milestone as the show airs its 16,000th episode. makes history with the episode, as no TV show has ever reached that milestone. On Monday, July 13, the 16,000th episode will air, but the cast gathered for a party and discussed what it means to them on the day it was filmed.

‘General Hospital’ Stars Reflect on 16,000th Episode of the Hit Soap

On The Red Carpet was on set in early June, when “General Hospital” filmed the landmark 16,000th episode. “General Hospital” is not only the longest-running soap currently in production but also the longest-running scripted drama in American history.

The cast gathered for a photo, cake, and a celebration to talk about the daytime drama’s success.

“I’ve been on the show 33 years. I’m 63, and the show is 63 years old. So it’s over half my life,” shared Maurice Benard (Sonny). Soap icon Lynn Herring (Lucy), who just celebrated her 40th anniversary on “General Hospital” in April, declared, “Every decade of my life besides the teens, I’ve been here. That’s kinda crazy.”

Laura Wright (Carly) expressed how amazing it was to celebrate the milestone with all the cast and crew. Beloved soap icon Jane Elliot (Tracy) made sure to give the crew the mad props they deserve.

“When the crew came up, the cast all just went crazy because we love our crew,” she said. The sentiment was echoed by Kristina Wagner (Felicia), who added, “We love our crew so much. It’s kinda surreal for me, I mean, 16,000 episodes!”

Elliot called it surreal that they all have jobs. After all, she came on the show when she was 30 years old. “I’m no longer 30,” she joked.

Tabyana Ali (Trina) was in awe of the milestone, noting that no other show has done it and that “General Hospital” is literally a generational show. Wright recalled having a VHS tape of Frisco (Jack Wagner) leaving Felicia crying on the dock in 1987, when Frisco chose to leave Port Charles, which she watched over and over again.

The celebration for the 16,000th episode took place on Steve Burton’s (Jason) first day back filming after his brief hiatus. It was also the first day for newbie Dean Geyer, who is playing the role of Tristan Roberts. The character name is a nod to the beloved late great “General Hospital” legend, Tristan Rogers.

More ‘General Hospital’ Stars Weigh In on Milestone Episode

When the official “General Hospital” Instagram shared a video from the celebration, stars filled up the comments to remark on the amazing occasion.

“I was listening to ABBA all morning 🥹 Love this show, love these people,” shared Braedyn Bruner (Emma). Soap vet Finola Hughes (Anna) simply noted that it was the 16,000th episode.

Hallmark star and new “General Hospital” star Jonathan Bennett (Joe) issued congrats to everyone at the show on the incredible milestone. Josh Kelly (Cody) called the accomplishment “so rad”. Scarlett Spears (Donna), who has been booked and busy lately, let fans know she will be back on the show soon.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” stars Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Ashley Jones (Bridget) hit up the comments to share their congratulations to everyone involved at the ABC soap. “Congrats!!! We need to keep em all going!!! 👏👏🙌🙌🎉🎉🎉” expressed Brooks, while Jones called the milestone “cool”.