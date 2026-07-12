‘General Hospital’ Fan Favorite John J. York Gives Health Update After Medical Crisis

Beloved soap star John J. York (Mac) has given a health update four years after a medical crisis forced him to take a break from “General Hospital”. In 2022, York was diagnosed with two types of cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome and smoldering multiple myeloma, which are blood and bone marrow disorders. The actor underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, but that doesn’t mean his medical issue is over.

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York took a break from the ABC soap in 2023 to undergo cancer treatment. The soap star opted for the most aggressive form of treatment. He returned to ‘General Hospital’ in 2024 and has been appearing as Mac ever since in storylines, such as Mac learning he had a grown son, Cody (Josh Kelly).

In an interview with , York shared that he’s doing much better now. However, he’s not cured.

“It’s more about maintenance now. I was going to the hospital every day for six months for a while. Now, it’s a visit every four months,” he expressed to the outlet.

York admitted that his fellow cast and crew members on “General Hospital” have been beyond supportive as he navigates his health journey. The soap star gave a special shout-out to Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), and executive producer Frank Valentini.

“GH is my home away from home. I love it. I’m so grateful to be on this iconic show. Let’s go for another 35 years!” York shared.

On February 18, 2026, York celebrated 35 years playing Mac Scorpio on “General Hospital”. The character has been through it all on the show, including being part of one of the show’s infamous couples, Mac and Felicia.

It took the show a long time to move on from Frisco (Jack Wagner) and Felicia, but over time, Mac and Felicia’s love won fans over. In fact, Felicia officially chose Mac as her great love to mark the 50th anniversary of “General Hospital” in 2023.

York has worked with some of the greatest stars in daytime on the show, including Wagner, Anthony Geary (Luke), Genie Francis (Laura), Finola Hughes (Anna), and the late Tristan Rogers (Robert).

John J. York Remembers Friend and Brother Tristan Rogers

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The Scorpio brothers couldn’t have been more different on “General Hospital”. Off-screen, though, Rogers and York developed a bond like no other. Ahead of the first anniversary of Rogers’ death, York reflected on working with the daytime legend.

“Tristan was an icon in daytime. He was funny, and he embraced me. He took me under his wing. We spent a lot of time in dressing rooms talking about our scenes. He was always available and spontaneous. Tristan had a special spark, and I’m thankful he was there for me,” York expressed to Rewind.

Rogers died from cancer on August 15, 2025, weeks after he made his final appearance on “General Hospital”. The actor kept his cancer battle private until a couple of weeks before his death.

The ABC soap is working on a tribute episode to Rogers and the character of Robert, but no details have been revealed as of this writing. For now, Robert remains alive off-screen, living life with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Holly (Emma Samms).

On Monday, July 13, “General Hospital” debuts a new character named Tristan Roberts, in honor of Rogers and his alter ego, Robert.