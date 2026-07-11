‘General Hospital’s Rena Sofer Mourns ‘Dear Friend’ & Beloved Soap Star

Rena Sofer is mourning the loss of her good friend and beloved soap star Randolph Mantooth. News broke on Friday, July 10, that the “Loving” star died at the age of 80. Sofer and Mantooth, best known for his role as Gage on the NBC drama “Emergency!”, have been friends since she was 18.

‘General Hospital’ Star Rena Sofer Pays Tribute to Randolph Mantooth

Taking to Instagram, Sofer shared several photos from her decade-long friendship with Mantooth. The “General Hospital” star didn’t hold back in her caption honoring Mantooth and getting brutally honest about his death.

“It is with a sad and heavy heart that I must say goodbye to my dear friend Randolph Mantooth. I have so much to say about him, so much love for him that I am left speechless. This man came into my life when I was 18 years old and never left. He took me under his wing as he did to most young actors he ever met. He treated me with respect and kindness but most of all friendship,” she began her tribute.

Sofer explained that the 23-year age gap between her and Mantooth was irrelevant to him and their friendship. Mantooth welcomed Sofer into his world before she even realized she was part of it.

The actress shared that when she joined “Loving”, Mantooth told her she had to move out of her father’s house and buy a leather jacket and cowboy boots. She did all three without question. Mantooth even helped Sofer find the “perfect” first New York City apartment.

“We have been lifelong friends and I cherish every moment I had with him. He was a friend to so many, a true great friend. Most especially to his wife and partner Kristen Connors. He was loved, truly loved and he will be missed,” Sofer ended her caption.

Mantooth was married to Kristen Connors for 24 years before his death.

Laura Wright, who got her soap start on “Loving”, popped into the comments section to honor Mantooth, writing, “Ohhhh this !!!! What a great funny talented man !!!”

Fans React to Rena Sofer Honoring Randolph Mantooth

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The comments section of Sofer’s Instagram post was filled with fans expressing their grief over Mantooth’s death and offering their condolences to the actress.

“So sorry to hear this news. Have watched him since the 70’s when he was on Emergency and then he popped up on Loving. Thank you for sharing this news Rena and condolences to his family.❤️😢,” shared a fan.

Another fan chimed in to say, “I’m so sorry for your loss. He was one of my first crushes when he was on Emergency. It’s wonderful to hear what a lovely man he was.”

“So many of us grew up watching him, it’s always nice to learn the heros we watch on TV are great people off the screen too. Thinking of you and those who love him. ❤️,” one fan expressed.

A different fan stated, “I’m very sorry for your loss and everyone’s loss.This was the show for me as a child in the 70s. It showed you courage and respect. How to treat one another. Just how to be a good human. I can’t imagine how many children he inspired to be firefighters. Rip 💔”

The loss of Mantooth has hit fans and his loved ones hard. RIP Randolph Mantooth!