Charlize Theron, 50, Stuns in Plunging Sheer Dress in Paris After Posing in ‘Nothing But Diamonds’

Charlize Theron looked absolutely incredible in a daring dress at “The Odyssey” premiere in Paris. The stunning actress, 50, isn’t afraid to flaunt her fabulous figure, having recently posted a photo of herself online wearing ‘nothing but diamonds’.

Now only a matter of days later the star stepped out in the City of Love wearing a sexy sheer dress which couldn’t have looked more beautiful on her. The base of the gorgeous gown was white lace, and in places where Charlize required more modesty tasteful layers of black lace sat over the top. The black and white color palette combined with the dainty nature of the gown feels very chic as well as playful, with pops of skin peeking through.

Further features of the dress included a low back and super thin spaghetti straps, a line of pearl buttons on either side of Charlize’s waist, and an asymmetrical hem for added visual interest.

Charlize finished the look off by sweeping her hair up into a slicked back bun and added minimal jewelry to elevate the look including black drop earrings and a black ring.

She made three separate posts to her Instagram grid showcasing the dress, each with different captions. The trio of them read “Hot night in Paris” followed by a flame emoji, “Mama’s not dead yet” followed by a white love heart, and “I’m sorry… Paris is calling.”

Fan Reactions

Fans thought Charlize looked amazing and flooded each of her post’s comment sections with praise.

One user said: “A serve!”

Meanwhile a second and third added “Unique, beautiful, unrepeatable” and “Utterly ethereal.”

Though the most popular comment to date is by singer Jennifer Lopez who dropped by to say: “You are killing it.”

The “On The Floor” hitmaker has been busy in Paris herself, serving look after look during Paris Fashion Week.

‘Nothing But Diamonds’

Earlier this week Charlize posted a stunningly vulnerable photo of herself wearing nothing but diamond drop earrings. Sitting on a bed and casting her gaze away from the camera, she oozed timeless beauty wearing a classic red lip and classy hairstyle.

She simply tagged “The Odyssey” movie and said nothing more in the post’s caption, but the photo was enough in itself to send fans into a frenzy.

Thousands of comments have poured in on the sexy snap, letting Charlize know how flawless she looks at 50. One user said: “Beautiful and elegant!”

Another chimed in: “This woman… You have to say it, come on!”

A handful of others added “How are you even real”, “You are getting prettier and sexier with age, queen!” and “So gorgeous.”

Charlize portrays the character of Calypso in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”. She was confirmed for the role back in April, though beforehand rumors were swirling that the actress may be playing Circe the sorceress who turns men into pigs.

Calypso is described as being a mythical nymph who lives on an island called Ogygia in the film.

Other stars in “The Odyssey” include Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott, Matt Damon, and Elliot Page.