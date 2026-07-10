Charlize Theron, 50, Confidently Posts Her ‘Most Daring’ Photo as She ‘Wears Nothing But Diamonds’

Charlize Theron is not only willing to show up on the red carpet while slaying a shirtless look, but she also won’t hesitate to post a topless photo of herself online.

In fact, she just did the latter, and there’s no denying that the pic she shared is artsy, bold and totally buzz-worthy.

‘So Stunningly Beautiful!’

Theron took to Instagram on Monday, July 6, to post a photo of herself in “nothing but diamonds in [a] steamy snap ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ premiere,” Page Six reported.

Pointing out that the actress “left little to the imagination as she posed topless,” the Daily Mail also reported that she “share[d] her most daring snap to date as she sat on her bed with her arms keeping her modesty as she posed topless.”

“Charlize sent temperatures soaring in the jaw-dropping photo as she simply wore a pair of Desert diamond drop earrings by Glenn Spiro and a swipe of bold red lipstick,” the Mail informed fans.

Speaking of fans, they happened to adore Theron’s photo, and in the comments of her post, one person wrote, “So stunningly beautiful! ❤️🔥🌹”

“This woman… lol. You have to say it, c’mon… 😍🌹🔥🔥🔥,” another social media user added.

A third fan left a message, saying, “Ethereally beautiful!”

Someone else wrote, “Charlize Theron, wow this is what 50s like? I mean you seem pretty confident in who you are right now.🌹 I can only imagine what the next 50 years will bring you…❤️”

Charlize Slayed Two Velvet Gowns & Statement Gloves

Getty Charlize Theron

That same day, Theron popped up on the red carpet of “The Odyssey” world premiere in London, and was wearing a “glove-heavy Givenchy ensemble” that included a black velvet dress and white leather opera gloves, according to W.

Getty Charlize Theron

Later, “[a]t the premiere after-party,” Theron had switched up her ensemble and “was spotted in a custom Givenchy look by Sarah Burton,” W notes. “The rich red velvet gown was accentuated by a thigh-reaching slit, with elaborate draping that fell into a perfect hourglass silhouette.”

“Though the dress’s striking crimson served operatic grandeur, the focal point was undoubtedly her long black leather gloves, which billowed at her forearms and cinched at her elbows,” W added.

Beyond that, W points out that “[m]akeup-wise, she simply switched her red lip to a lighter nude.”

The Daily Mail also mentions that Theron “slipped into a striking scarlet gown as she partied with her co-stars at the post-premiere bash at Oswald’s club in Mayfair.”

“The mother-of-two made sure to catch the eye in the bold red gown by Givenchy, which boasted a draping halter neckline and a racy ruffled back,” the Mail added. “Charlize looked sensational as she put on a very leggy display through a daring thigh-high split and elevated her frame in a pair of towering black heels.”

“The Monster star added a pair of dramatic black leather gloves to her look and accessorised with a pair of dazzling drop earrings,” the Daily Mail continued. “Charlize showed off her amazing figure in the ensemble as she used the sidewalk as her catwalk on arrival to the party.”