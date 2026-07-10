‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Hits a Major Milestone as Fred Savage Turns 50

A major milestone has arrived for “The Wonder Years.” As Fred Savage celebrated his 50th birthday, co-star and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Danica McKellar revealed that every member of the show’s original main cast is now 50 or older. The moment prompted a heartfelt tribute from the actress and reminded fans just how much time has passed since the beloved coming-of-age series first aired.

Danica McKellar Marks a Milestone for “The Wonder Years”

According to Danica McKellar’s Instagram, Savage’s birthday marked the moment the entire main cast officially joined the over-50 club.

“As of today, the ENTIRE main cast of The Wonder Years is 50 or older,” she wrote. “Crazy, right?? Happy 50th birthday, Fred!”

McKellar’s tribute was filled with both humor and affection. She reflected on how their relationship had changed over the decades, from childhood co-stars to lifelong friends.

“From someone I had a huge crush on nearly 40 years ago,” she wrote, “and had my first kiss with,” to someone who is now “more like a brother.”

She also joked that Savage had taught her “the hard way” what “pull my finger” meant.

McKellar ended her message by thanking Savage for sharing the experience of making “The Wonder Years” and invited fans to celebrate his birthday. She also asked followers to share their favorite Kevin and Winnie moments.

Fans Say the Cast Still Hasn’t Aged

As reported by Parade, McKellar’s post quickly filled with birthday wishes and nostalgic comments from longtime viewers.

Many fans were struck by how quickly the years had passed. Others said the cast looked remarkably similar to how they remembered them during the show’s original run.

“Just awesome, and you guys still look great,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Amazing how time flies,” while noting they had grown up watching the series in the United Kingdom.

The birthday milestone also reminded many viewers of the special connection between Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper, one of television’s most memorable young romances. Their on-screen relationship helped make “The Wonder Years” a defining coming-of-age drama for an entire generation.

Savage has also looked back fondly on filming Kevin and Winnie’s first kiss. According to Parade, he admitted during a 2014 interview with CBS that the nerves audiences saw on screen were completely genuine.

“I can’t imagine I was a very good kisser,” he joked. “But we were very nervous and excited.”

The Show’s Legacy Continues Decades Later

According to Today, “The Wonder Years” series remains one of television’s most beloved family dramas. Its emotional finale in 1993 is still remembered for its moving narration about growing up and looking back on childhood with gratitude.

That lasting appeal has helped keep “The Wonder Years” relevant for new generations. Fans continue to celebrate cast reunions, anniversary posts and behind-the-scenes memories shared by the actors.

McKellar has remained especially appreciative of the show’s enduring popularity. Last year, she shared personal photos from the final day of filming to mark the 32nd anniversary of the series finale.

She reflected on finishing high school shortly after production wrapped and thanked viewers who have continued supporting the show over the decades.

“Thank you,” she wrote, “from myself and Winnie Cooper, to everyone who watched through the years.”

Away from “The Wonder Years,” McKellar has continued to build a varied television career. She also competed on Season 18 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014, finishing in sixth place alongside professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, according to the “Dancing with the Stars” Wiki.

Although a full reboot featuring the original cast appears unlikely, McKellar has previously suggested there could still be hope for another reunion of sorts. As reported by Parade, she said in 2019 that while a revival was not on the cards, she would love to convince Savage to star alongside her in a Hallmark romance.

For now, however, fans are simply celebrating another milestone. With every original main cast member now over 50, “The Wonder Years” has reached a new chapter. Like the series itself, the friendships behind the scenes have continued to stand the test of time.