Former ‘AGT’ Judge Brandy, 47, is an Ageless Queen in ‘Beautiful’ Christian Siriano Look

Former “America’s Got Talent” judge and R&B icon Brandy Norwood has wowed her followers with a stunning fashion look.

Since finding global success in 1994 with her self-titled album, Brandy’s career has been in the fast lane. To date, she has won a GRAMMY and five Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, bagged herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and secured iconic roles in “Moesha” and “Cinderella.”

At this year’s Essence Black Women In Music celebration, Brandy received the Legend Award.

In a touching tribute, she wrote: “Thank you, ESSENCE @essence for this extraordinary honor. To be celebrated by a community that has uplifted the beauty, brilliance, and divinity of Black women for generations is something I will carry with me forever. Here’s to becoming. To purpose. To faith. And to the quiet miracles that shape us long before the world ever notices.”

Brandy in Stunning Christian Siriano Look

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 9, Brandy wowed in a black-and-white two-piece consisting of a loose-fitting high-waisted top and skirt.

She wore her long blonde hair down in braids and accessorized with a black hat that featured a netted veil.

Brandy teamed the costume with long semi-sheer gloves, numerous bracelets, and hoop earrings.

To complete her ensemble, the “What About Us?” hitmaker wore knee-high leather boots.

Brandy Praises Designer Christian Siriano

In her caption, Brandy penned a lengthy tribute to designer Christian Siriano, writing: “Thank you, Christian Siriano, @csiriano for creating ART!!! The moment I stepped into your design, I didn’t just feel dressed… I felt transformed. I felt as though I had stepped inside a living painting, where every fold, every silhouette, every detail carried its own poetry.”

“Performing “When You Touch Me” in this beautiful creation felt like watching a dream I’ve carried for so many years finally come to life. It was the live performance this song had always been waiting for—a moment where music, fashion, emotion, and movement became one. Your artistry helped turn a performance into a work of living poetry.”

She continued: “You have an extraordinary gift for honoring the women who wear your designs. You don’t simply create beautiful clothes…you create moments. You understand how fabric can hold emotion, how structure can tell a story, how elegance can become power, and how beauty can become unforgettable. Your imagination knows no boundaries. Your eye for proportion, glamour, drama, and grace is truly unmatched. Every piece you create feels timeless yet fearless, classic yet completely original. There is a generosity in your artistry that allows the person wearing your work to shine even brighter.”

Brandy thanked him for “seeing me” and helping her “express another part of myself through your incredible vision.”

She stated that “wearing your creation reminded me that fashion, at its highest form, is not about clothing.. it is about storytelling. It is sculpture. It is movement. It is emotion. It is art.”

Brandy said she “will forever cherish this moment.”

Fans Gush Over ‘Iconic’ Post

“The Greatest! The Vocal Bible!” one user wrote.

“Everything about this post is ICONIC!!!” another person shared.

“Since 1994, the most beautiful woman,” a third remarked.