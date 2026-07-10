Mel B, 51, Hasn’t Aged a Day in Figure-Hugging Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Iconic Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B, 51, has embodied her Scary Spice persona in a new social media post.

The mom-of-three rose to fame as one-fifth of the British girl group the Spice Girls in 1996 alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C.

Earlier this week marked the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough smash “Wannabe,” which reached the No. 1 spot in 37 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, and Germany. At the 1997 BRIT Awards, it won British Single of the Year.

Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, marked the occasion with a couple of throwback images of the group, writing: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Wannabe came out! The debut single that forever changed our lives… I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of that journey,” she wrote in her caption.

“Thank you so much to our fans for all their love and support over all these years and to my @spicegirls sisters, I love you all so much!!!”

Mel B Embodies Scary Spice in Leopard-Print Bodysuit

In her latest Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 9, Mel looked absolutely insane in a figure-hugging leopard-print bodysuit.

The “I Want You Back” hitmaker teamed the ensemble with chunky knee-high leather boots and wore her signature big curly locks up.

Mel accessorized herself with sparkly Vivienne Westwood earrings, a watch, and rings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and opted for a natural makeup look.

In the first of two photos, Mel posed between two doors in a hallway. Placing one hand on her hip, she raised the other to the side of her face.

Smirking directly at the camera lens, Mel boasted her ageless beauty. In the following slide, she gazed down at the floor with a smile.

“Does anyone [know] …….. I just live for LEOPARD PRINT,” Mel wrote in her caption.

Fans Obsess Over ‘Scary Spice Coded’ Outfit

With the Spice Girls fans getting nostalgic over the group’s 30th anniversary, many of Mel’s 1.2 million followers rushed to the comments.

“It’s 1997 and 1998 again,” one user wrote.

“Leopards call it Scary print,” another person shared.

“You are Theee Queen of leopard!” a third remarked.

“Scary Spice Coded,” a fourth said.

“I love leopard print,” a fifth fan added.

Mel B Says Leopard Print ‘Never Goes Out of Style’

While speaking to The Strategist last month, Mel listed her 10 favourite things.

Among the list was, unsurprisingly, leopard print.

“I’ve got one of my outfits at the Barbican right now, which is part of a massive exhibition that’s going on in London. It’s the leopard-print outfit that I wore at the Brit Awards, which was the Spice Girls’ first major award that meant so much to us,” she revealed.

“I’m a big fan of leopard print. I’ve got leopard-print socks on right now, and I have a leopard-print blanket next to me. I usually have leopard-print nails. I have always said that it goes with everything and it never goes out of style.”

Reflecting on the styling for iconic videos from the Spice Girls, she added: “I dressed myself for the “Say You’ll Be There” and “Wannabe” videos. The skort and leopard-print bustier top were mine. For the “Wannabe” video, I treated myself to a pair of John Paul Gaultier trousers, but then I wore a £1.99 bright-green tank top.”