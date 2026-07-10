Mark Ballas Plays the Ultimate Prank on His Best Friend, Derek Hough

“Dancing With the Stars” champions Mark Ballas and Derek Hough have been close friends since childhood. Now that both men are in their 40s, they’re married and have children of their own. However, the friends still enjoy goofing off and an excellent prank now and then.

As Derek Hough continues on his ongoing tour, he’s left his office unoccupied. Mark Ballas seized the opportunity and took over Hough’s office.

See what the “Dancing With the Stars” judge had to say about the prank.

Mark Ballas Gives Derek Hough’s Office a Makeover in His Absence

Getty Mark Ballas and Derek Hough attend the 12th Annual Los Angeles Ballet Gala on February 24, 2018.

Right now, “Dancing With the Stars” head judge Derek Hough and his family are out on their Symphony of Dance tour. As they entertain audiences around the country, Hough’s office at ExtraTV currently sits vacant.

In other words, it provided the perfect setting for a prank.

ExtraTV posted an Instagram video of Mark Ballas wreaking havoc in his best friend’s office at the studio.

“@markballas is here to play… in @derekhough’s office 👀🤣” the account captioned the post. In the video, Mark Ballas does everything in his power to annoy his friend. He starts with minor annoyances such as rearranging the furniture. Then, he escalates to stealing all of Hough’s Emmys. Ballas adds the finishing touches by removing Derek Hough’s name from the office door and replacing it with his own.

While fans went wild for the hilarity of the prank, the Houghs jokingly scolded their friend.

“How dare you mess with the office I designed, built, and installed while pregnant 🤣” Hayley Erbert Hough joked in the comments.

“The pirate strikes again,” Derek Hough wrote, then added, “You better bring those Emmy’s back😂”

“I’m surprised you didn’t get up on his table,” Mark Ballas’ wife, BC Jean, wrote.

The Dynamic Duo Come to ‘The Next Pro’ This Week

All year long, the “Dancing With the Stars” team has excitedly promoted the spin-off, “The Next Pro.” Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley Ballas, judge the competition as 12 hopeful dancers compete for a spot as the next pro dancer on the show.

While speaking with EntertainmentNow, Derek Hough revealed that fans are certainly in for a great show.

“If you’re a fan of the show, this is going to be such a treat to watch, especially in the time of the off-season,” Hough told editor Lauren Weigle. “[It gives] you an insight into what it takes to be a pro on the show, all the challenges you have to do.”

While excellent dance moves are an important part of the job, the pros also have to be incredible teachers and choreographers.

“I can’t wait for people to meet Shirley Ballas,” Derek Hough praised his mentor, adding that she’s a lot like Len Goodman. “I think they’re going to absolutely love her. She is a walking sound bite.”

Mark Ballas and Derek Hough star in “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premiering on ABC this Monday night. DWTS season 35 begins this September.