Former DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Jumps to Bobby Bones’ Defense After John Stamos Comments

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess didn’t agree with John Stamos’ statements about the show.

Sharna Burgess and her celebrity partner, Bobby Bones, were the controversial winners of DWTS season 27. While many viewers believed other couples were more deserving of the Mirrorball Trophy, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess ultimately took home the honor.

This week, “Full House” star John Stamos appeared on Bobby Bones’ podcast and firmly said he would never compete on DWTS. After seeing the interview, Sharna had some thoughts of her own.

Sharna Burgess Shuts Down John Stamos’ Criticism of DWTS

“Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have both competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in previous seasons. However, John Stamos says they will never get him on the show.

Stamos revealed that “Dancing With the Stars” reaches out to him every season. He asked the casting department to stop calling him, insisting that he would never do the show. Bobby Bones encouraged him to give it a shot, but the actor quickly shot him down.

“What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools,” Stamos shared on Bobby Bones’ podcast. “They’re breaking their feet, calluses. I don’t want that.”

Many listeners disagreed with his controversial comments, but former pro Sharna Burgess spoke out against the interview.

“Well this [expletive] me off today,” the dancer insisted on her Instagram stories while explaining that she’s also in her luteal phase. “Why do I care because I’m not on the show? Because I was on the show for 15 years. Because the man that you’re speaking to is the man that I won with, who was the underdog, who laid it all out on the floor every time on what he did not start off being good at.”

Many DWTS competitors admit their journey on the show is more about growth and reflection than anything else. Many say they find new meaning in their life during the competition.

“Tell me you don’t watch the show without telling me you don’t watch the show,” Sharna concluded, referencing John Stamos’ comments. “That is the last thing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is about.”

Bobby Bones Returned his Mirrorball Trophy After Fierce Criticism

After Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won the Mirrorball trophy together, many viewers had negative things to say. Even figures from the show spoke out, which caused plenty of hurt feelings. After Tom Bergeron publicly stated he didn’t think Bones would win, the former “American Idol” winner spoke out.

“This was hurtful, and not because of what was said, but really who said it,” Bones shared on Instagram. “What was I supposed to do on that show? I didn’t even want to be on the show. Am I supposed to not show up and work hard? Am I supposed to not give it freaking everything that I have?”

“It’s crazy the amount of hate I get, even from people that I respect, like Tom Bergeron and Julianne Hough,” he added, noting that he eventually returned his Mirrorball trophy.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this September on ABC. “The Next Pro” premieres this Monday night on the network.