Michael Bublé Cuddles Up to Wife in Rare Photo with Their 4 Adorable Kids

After fifteen years of marriage, Michael Bublé, 50, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, 39, are still enjoying experiences for the first time together.

Bublé shared a glimpse on Instagram into his and his family’s recent — and first — trip to Malta. “The Voice” coach posted several photos of him and his wife cozying up together, while others included their four kids, Noah, 12, Elias, 10, Vida, 7, and Cielo, 3.

“First time in Malta with my little crew, and what a special place to experience together. We absolutely fell in love with this beautiful island, and it was such an honour to be your guest for the very first time. Then Argentina goes and gets the win, which, if you know this family, basically turned dinner into a championship parade. 😂 🏳️‍⚧️,” he captioned his post.

Michael Bublé’s Family Trip to Malta

The Canadian-born artist also congratulated Argentina for taking home the win against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in a massive comeback win on July 7.

“Malta, you’re beautiful! Malta, wow, first time. And not bad watching Argentina win that game, too,” he said in a video clip.

With his kids playing on their iPads in the background, Bublé joked that because they were celebrating Argentina’s win, they were allowed to use their electronics past bedtime.

The “Feeling Good” singer also reflected on the special feeling of seeing the world through the eyes of his and Lopilato’s kids, captioning a separate Instagram post with an emotional “thank you” to his family for their robust love.

“Seeing these places through the eyes of our four kids has made me see them all over again. They notice everything l’d usually miss, they make me slow down, and make tour life feel more like home. Having Lu and the kids out here with me is the greatest blessing. I feel incredibly lucky,” he shared.

Michael Bublé Smitten Over Wife Luisana Lopilato

Bublé rarely makes his family life public, but that hasn’t stopped him from declaring his love for both his wife and kids.

On his and Lopilato’s 15th wedding anniversary in March, Bublé penned an emotional statement to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for being “everything real” in a world full of “smoke and mirrors.”

“I honestly don’t know who l’d be without you. I know I wouldn’t be this man,” he added. “I know I wouldn’t have built this life, or found this kind of purpose, or known this kind of love.”

Bublé and Lopilato met in 2008 when the 5x Grammy Award winner performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, PEOPLE reported. Bublé proposed in 2010 before they went on to get married in 2011. The couple held two beautiful weddings in Canada and Argentina.

The blues singer even wrote one of his biggest hits, “Haven’t Met You Yet,” about Lopilato just one year into dating. She went on to star in the song’s official music video, with Bublé later telling PEOPLE that he could have “never expected” his life to be as sweet as it has been with Lopilato by his side.

