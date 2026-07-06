Derek Hough Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video From His Tour, With an Homage to DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Derek Hough has had an incredible professional dance career. From his humble beginnings in London to securing a spot as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” fans have loved following him.

Now, Derek Hough is a judge on the show that skyrocketed him into popularity. As he tours around the country on the Symphony of Dance tour, he feels called to pay homage to “Dancing With the Stars” and the fans who helped make him famous. After all, there wouldn’t be a show without loyal viewers.

Check out Derek’s cast of talented dancers and why viewers are eagerly giving them perfect 10s.

Derek Hough & His Crew Get Perfect 10s From Fans

Derek Hough couldn’t be prouder of the group of talented dancers on his tour. While speaking to EntertainmentNow, he gushed over the cast

“The cast of dancers, they are literal superhuman beings that do things with their bodies that I didn’t even know were possible. It’s incredible. They’re so talented, they’re so hungry, they have so much energy. It’s really special,” the 41-year-old told editor Lauren Weigle.

Now, he’s giving fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the power his dancers hold.

“This cast is a 10/10🙌” Derek Hough captioned a recent Instagram video, referencing the scoring system on “Dancing With the Stars.” In the video, the Symphony of Dance tour cast shows off their skills while dancing with 10 paddles.

Overall, fans agreed that the dancers certainly earned perfect scores. They raved over the performance in the comments, with many wishing they could see it a second time.

“Still processing everything from the Pittsburgh show and you are all amazing!! The best show!!!” an excited fan wrote in the comments.

“Was at the show last night and WOW!! Best show EVER!” another added.

“This cast! This show! Just wow- seriously amazing😍loved seeing you all in Pittsburgh and can’t wait to see the show again in Akron!!” another social media user gushed.

The show runs until August 16, so fans have a few more weeks to secure tickets.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Goes Shirtless For Fans

Derek Hough certainly brought the heat after a recent tour stop. In a backstage social media clip, the dancer described how much energy the Indianapolis audience had. The recent summer heatwave also made the stage extra hot, prompting Derek to show off his sculpted torso, glistening with sweat.

“Indy brought the heat 🔥 literally! It was one sweaty night, but that crowd’s energy was electric ⚡️ . You all made it unforgettable!” the 41-year-old captioned an Instagram post. “Don’t Miss This show! Come join the Symphony ♥️”

In the comments, fans gushed over how amazing the dancer looked. He certainly left his social media followers begging for more.

Fans can purchase tickets to Derek Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour through his official website.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this fall on ABC. “The Next Pro” debuts on Monday, July 13 on the network.