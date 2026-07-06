RHOC Favorite Emily Simpson’s Body Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping & Awe-Worthy to Say the Least

Emily Simpson is giving fans another look at the fitness routine behind her dramatic body transformation.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star recently took to Instagram to share a workout video featuring several of her favorite kettlebell exercises while also showcasing a series of colorful bikinis.

Simpson Shares Her Workout Routine

The post quickly drew praise from followers, many of whom applauded her dedication and asked for more details about her health and fitness journey.

“Here are a few of my favorite kettlebell exercises I do on repeat,” Simpson wrote over the video.

In the caption, she explained that kettlebell training has become one of her favorite ways to exercise.

“Kettlebell workouts have become my new obsession!” she wrote. “I use heavier kettlebells at the gym but all I have at home is a 15 pound one … Use whatever weight is best for you.”

Throughout the clip, Simpson demonstrated several exercises she regularly incorporates into her routine, including one-arm shoulder presses, bicep curls, Russian twists for core work and single-arm rows.

She also included the recommended number of sets and repetitions for each movement, giving followers an easy workout they could try themselves.

As she moved through each exercise, Simpson modeled a different swimsuit and linked many of her favorite bikini styles for fans interested in recreating the looks.

The fitness video quickly filled with encouraging comments from followers impressed by her physique and commitment.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough

“What are you eating these days? Would love to know your diet plan and what works for you. You look great!!!” one fan commented.

“I will never get enough of these posts! Werrrrrrk,” another wrote.

One follower joked, “What kettlebell? There’s a kettlebell? All I see is 🔥🔥🔥 I bought tickets to the gun show, and girl you brought them out!”

Others praised the Bravo star’s transformation.

“Emily we need every single detail because you look AMAZING.”

“Seriously! You are incredible!!!”

“You’re a smoke show Emily 🔥 Keep up the good work.”

Another supporter encouraged Simpson to continue documenting her progress.

“Emily You Look AMAZING!! Post post post your success and all of your hard work! You are inspiring!! For those of you that don’t have something positive to say, MOVE ON!”

One fan summed up what many others were thinking, writing, “Your transformation is insane and I love it for youuuuuu. Haters gon’ hate. I know this has taken you serious work!”

Another compared her to a comic book heroine, commenting, “You look like Wonder Woman.”

Simpson has been open about the challenges she faced before beginning her weight-loss journey.

Simpson Has Been on a Weight Loss Journey

During a June 2023 episode of Jeff Lewis’ podcast, she revealed that she sought medical advice after gaining weight and feeling emotionally drained.

She shared that she had been diagnosed as prediabetic and that her doctor recommended trying Ozempic.

“So I did. I did that in December,” Simpson explained. “For one month, and you know, that was a great kickstart for me.”

Although she said the medication helped change some of her eating habits by making her feel fuller, she ultimately decided it wasn’t the right long-term solution.

“I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids,” she said. “But it does make you feel full […] it was like a refresh.”

Since then, Simpson has credited consistent workouts and healthier habits as key parts of her wellness journey.

She frequently answers followers’ questions about fitness on social media, and judging by the response to her latest kettlebell video, fans are eager to keep following along as she shares more of her routine.