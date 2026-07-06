LOOK: Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s New Lavish Hotel in Las Vegas

Lisa Vanderpump continues to leave her mark on impressive real estate with the launch of The Vanderpump Hotel located in Las Vegas, Nev. The grand opening last month was about what you expect from someone of her opulence. The perfect introduction to her new swanky project.

She arrived in a Rolls-Royce with the bellmen decked out in lilac purple. The colors mimic the designs with greens and purples seen throughout the 188 rooms and suites. Complete with silver and gold accents, of course.

Each room and detail is lavish.

Celebrity Faces Seen at Grand Opening of The Vanderpump Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Weekly reported the event was surrounded by stars and familiar reality TV faces. Lance Bass, Sharon Osbourne, and Jessi from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” were there. Jessi mentioned there’s a photo of Vanderpump in every room. Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, were also in attendance.

Perfection.

“For many years you’ve been coming to my restaurants. We’ve been eating, drinking, chatting the night away, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Vanderpump said onstage. “So in a way, we’ve been dating. And now finally, after all these years, you get to sleep with me!”

Throughout “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump was in her element when the cast members took trips to Vegas. She’s no stranger to the city, as she opened the “Vanderpump Cocktail Garden” in 2019. In 2022, “Vanderpump à Paris” opened, known for its fun cocktails and Parisian-inspired designs to match the menu.

This was a long time coming. She had bits and pieces of Vegas, but she wanted more. There had been conversations with Caesars Entertainment’s Sean McBurney.

“During that conversation, she said, ‘Why don’t we just take this whole place and make it Lisa’s palace?’” said McBurney.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Personal Touches on Her New Swanky Hotel

Now that she has more room to cover, and design, she wanted to continue her own personal touches. A cocktail lounge named “Gigolo” is dedicated to her late Pomeranian Giggy. He became somewhat a famous sidekick for Vanderpump throughout the series. There are also homages to her London roots seen throughout the place.

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“I wanted it to be something so different, so personable, so sexy, that it made you feel like you were coming home, even if it was with somebody else’s wife,” she said. “What nobody sees is what it actually takes, and bloody hell, it was a lot. But I learned something from this project. If you want to look good, surround yourself by brilliance.”

If you’re up for it, you can indulge in one of the libations at “Gigolo.” In a very flirtatious theme, the Hush Hush and the Talk Dirty to Me could be something of interest. If not, there is a fabulous caviar service. Why not combine the two with a caviar martini?

In addition to the hotel itself, the entire property has a casino, a sportsbook, a pool, and some great shopping.

“Welcome to my little love letter in Las Vegas — an intimate boutique hotel that is, in every way, an extension of everything I’ve always believed in: beauty, warmth, and the feeling that someone genuinely thought about you before you arrived,” she writes on The Vanderpump Hotel Website. You don’t have to go home anymore; you can stay.”