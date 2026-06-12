James Kennedy Holds Pregnant Girlfriend’s Belly at Vanderpump Hotel Grand Opening: PHOTOS

A host of reality stars with ties to Lisa Vanderpump turned out in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11, for the grand opening of her luxury The Vanderpump Hotel.

Posing for photos on the lavish purple carpet included “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper and “Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette, and the entire cast of Bravo’s retooled “Vanderpump Rules.” In fact, a few original VPR castmates also attended in support of Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, including Tom Sandoval, Peter Madrigal, and James Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has shied away from the spotlight since his time on VPR, not only DJed the event but also brought along his girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, who was recently confirmed to be pregnant, with the couple expecting their first child.

James Kennedy & Pregnant Girlfriend Jordan Meyers Make an Appearance at Lisa Vanderpump’s Hotel Opening in Las Vegas

Getty Jordan Meyers (L) and James Kennedy attend The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not only did James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, make their official debut as a couple on the carpet while attending the grand opening of The Vanderpump Hotel in Vegas, but the appearance also comes amid news that the couple is expecting their first child together.

As they posed on the purple carpet, Kennedy sported an all-black outfit while Meyers dazzled in a sparkly spaghetti-strapped mini dress paired with clear heels. The mom-to-be proudly showed off her baby bump with Kennedy sweetly cradling her belly in one photo.

Getty Jordan Meyers (L) and James Kennedy attend The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just a day before attending the event, People published an exclusive interview with Kennedy, who confirmed rumors that Meyers was pregnant.

“We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,” Kennedy shared. “We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now,” he added.

Meyers, who is four months pregnant, told the publication that the pair initially met through Instagram and later met after attending one of his DJ shows. “I’m from North Carolina, so I went to visit James for what was supposed to be ‘three days,’ which has now turned into eight months together,” she said.

All the Stars Who Came Out to Support The Vanderpump Hotel Grand Opening

Getty Dr. Terry Dubrow (L) and Heather Dubrow attend The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Several of Lisa Vanderpump’s closest friends and those who continue to work for her showed up in support of her latest business venture. There were a few appearances by “Real Housewives” stars, including RHOC star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, who both matched in black attire.

Former RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais was also in attendance, and so was her son, Oliver, who fans remember well after his cameo on VPR, where he worked at Vanderpump Vegas and shared an intimate kiss with Raquel Leviss.

Getty Garcelle Beauvais attends The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Vanderpump Villa” star Marciano Brunette also came to support his boss, bringing along “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper. According to People, while speaking to the pair at the AMA’s, Draper confirmed that she and Brunette are just having fun and did not put a label on their relationship.

“I am single, and we’re just spending time together,” she shared. “We had a connection, so we’re just revisiting that. And he’s really been there for me,” she added.

Getty Marciano Brunette (L) and Jessi Draper attend The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also making an appearance was former “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, who remains on good terms with Lisa despite the former RHOBH star putting TomTom restaurant up for sale in March. The West Hollywood establishment was named after Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, with the two men also owning a small percentage of the business.

Getty Tom Sandoval attends The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening on June 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Chris Hahn, Marcus Johnson, Kim Suarez, Demy Selem, Natalie Maguire, Venus Binkley, Audrey Lingle and Jason Cohen attend The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening.

Last but not least, those currently working for Lisa at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood also came out to support her. The entire cast of the retooled “Vanderpump Rules” season 12 posed together on the carpet in their fiercest outfits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reports indicate that season 13 is likely to happen thanks to strong viewership, with Bravo executive producer Alex Baskin sharing that he is “hopeful” fans will see this new cast again on their screens.