PHOTOS: Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Spotted Leaving ‘In the City’ Reunion Taping Laughing Together

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula may no longer be together, but their latest public appearance suggests they’ve found a way to navigate life after their split.

The “Summer House” stars were photographed leaving the reunion taping for Bravo’s “In the City” in New York City on June 111, and the images immediately caught the attention of fans. After months of headlines surrounding the end of their marriage, the pair appeared relaxed, smiling, arm-in-arm and laughing together as they exited the studio.

The sighting comes at a particularly notable moment. This reunion season has put renewed attention on the former couple’s relationship, while recent interviews and on-screen conversations have continued to unpack what led to the end of one of Bravo’s most recognizable marriages.

Yet the photos tell a different story than many fans may have expected.

Kyle and Amanda Seemed Comfortable Together After the Reunion

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, Cooke and Batula appeared to be in good spirits following the taping. The two were seen smiling as they left the venue, with Cooke at one point placing an arm around Batula as they walked.

For longtime Bravo viewers, the images stand out because they offer a glimpse of a dynamic that has largely been overshadowed by breakup headlines over the past several months.

The pair announced the end of their marriage earlier this year after a decade together. Since then, headlines have largely focused on the end of their relationship and everything that followed. Amanda’s romance with “Summer House” castmate West Wilson became one of the biggest Bravo storylines of the spring, putting even more attention on the former couple’s next chapter.

That made the latest photos all the more noteworthy.

Rather than appearing tense or distant, Cooke and Batula looked like two people who have found a way to move forward while remaining part of each other’s lives.

Of course, a few photographs only capture a brief moment in time. Still, fans who have followed their journey from the early days of “Summer House” through marriage and ultimately separation will likely view the images as an encouraging sign.

The Timing Makes the Photos Even More Interesting

The reunion sighting arrived just days after Cooke gave a candid interview with PEOPLE reflecting on the end of his marriage and the challenges that followed.

During the conversation, Cooke acknowledged that navigating this new chapter has not been easy. He also made it clear that maintaining an amicable relationship with Batula remains a priority.

Those comments sparked plenty of discussion among Bravo fans, particularly as conversations about Batula’s relationship with Wilson became part of the reunion storyline.

Against that backdrop, seeing the former couple laughing together after a reunion taping feels significant.

It doesn’t erase the difficult moments that led to their separation, nor does it change the reality that they are moving forward on different paths. What it does suggest, however, is that the mutual respect both have spoken about publicly may be very real.

For viewers who have watched their relationship evolve over 10 years on Bravo, that may be one of the biggest takeaways from the latest photos.

The reunion itself is expected to address many of the season’s biggest moments, but before fans even see the footage, Cooke and Batula have already given them something to talk about.

Sometimes the most revealing reunion moment happens after the cameras stop rolling.