Keith Urban’s ‘Fear’ Amid Nicole Kidman’s New Romance Buzz Revealed: Report

Keith Urban is reportedly struggling after Nicole Kidman was spotted spending time with businessman Michael Reinstein in Portofino, Italy, months after their divorce.

According to Australian outlet New Idea, the former “American Idol” judge allegedly fears being “replaced” as a father after daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, reportedly accompanied Kidman on the Italian getaway, where she was seen with Reinstein.

However, there is no official confirmation that Reinstein ever met the couple’s daughters, despite reports that they were all in Italy at the same time.

“Nicole and Keith had a strict verbal agreement not to introduce new partners to the girls until at least 12 months after their divorce,” the source alleged.

Keith Urban’s Relationship With Daughters

Getty Keith Urban with Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose, and Faith.

In April, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack reported that Sunday Rose unfollowed Urban on social media before re-following him hours later.

“Sunday knew exactly what she was doing,” the insider alleged. “It was a pointed move, and Keith got the message loud and clear.”

The outlet added that Kidman reportedly stepped in and urged her daughter to pull back.

“She understood why Sunday was upset, but she also knew making it public would only make things worse,” the source claimed. “The girls have a lot of love for their dad, but there is hurt, too. Sunday has been especially vocal about it.”

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In 2018, Urban spoke fondly about being a girl dad, admitting that raising daughters Sunday and Faith with Kidman had been a “learning curve.”

“I just love being a parent,” Urban told ABC News at the time. “I didn’t know that I’d ever get to be one. It’s an incredible feeling. And having girls—I love having girls. You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it’s been quite the learning curve in a really good way.”

Urban was last seen publicly with his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, in December 2024.

Keith Urban ‘Devastated’ Over Nicole Kidman’s Alleged New Romance: Report

Kidman’s latest sighting with the private equity investor reportedly “shredded Keith,” as it allegedly ended any remaining hope of a reconciliation, according to New Idea.

“Up until now, he still had hopes there might be a chance at a reconciliation. He’s absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again,” a source told the outlet.

Previously, RadarOnline reported that Urban regrets the split and hopes to reconcile with Kidman.

However, the actress is reportedly moving on and has no intention of rekindling their relationship.

“Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back,” a source told the outlet. “He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on. Nicole made it clear the marriage was over.”

On Thursday, Kidman was spotted in Los Angeles after Reinstein picked her up from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed the “Babygirl” actress riding in the passenger seat of his black Ferrari after reportedly returning from a press tour in New York.

Kidman and Urban first met in January 2005 before tying the knot in June 2006. Their nearly 20-year marriage came to an end in September 2025, with their divorce finalized in January 2026.