James Van Der Beek’s Widow Honors Late Actor on Their Anniversary: ‘He Continues to Be Present’

Nearly six months after the passing of James Van Der Beek, the “Dawson’s Creek” star continues to be mourned by fans.

The late actor — who lost his battle with colorectal cancer on February 11 at the age of 48 — has been in the spotlight, thanks to his final posthumous role in the recently released “Legally Blonde” spinoff “Elle.”

A Touching Tribute

August 1 would have been the late actor’s 16th wedding anniversary, an occasion marked by his widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

In a heartfelt and emotional Instagram post, she paid tribute. Her words were accompanied by several photos of the couple posing together, including another of her late husband hugging their six children.

“16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames,” she wrote in the caption. “The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold everyday with all these incredible children we have. He continues to be present and guide us. I’m eternally grateful. 🙏🌹😍🥰”

Keeping His Memory Alive

In the months since Van Der Beek’s passing, his widow has been keeping the actor’s memory alive by sharing photos and memories via Instagram.

In May, she marked the three-month anniversary of his passing with a tribute.

“Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames,” she wrote in an Instagram post, again accompanied by several personal photos taken from their life together.

“To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in … and I miss him. We all miss him,” she wrote.



“Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk,” she continued.



“The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It’s held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time I will,” she concluded.

Her Final Farewell

On February 11, Kimberly issued an Instagram post to announce that her husband had passed away.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the statement read.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Supporting the Family

Shortly after Van Der Beek passed away, family friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to provide financial support for his widow and their children during a difficult time.

“Throughout [James’] illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the page read.

Within hours, the fundraising effort had raised more than $850,000 from nearly 15,000 donors. As of August 2026, the GoFundMe has far surpassed its goal of $1.5 million, raising more than $2.9 million and counting,

“Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives,” the statement added. “Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”



