‘Sopranos’ Star Vincent Pastore Celebrated 80th Birthday in the Weeks Before Sudden Passing

Beloved ‘Sopranos’ star Vincent Pastore suddenly passed away, and in the weeks before, he celebrated his 80th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Pastore was seen celebrating his birthday with a custom cake and even made his friend re-do the iconic “Happy Birthday” song before he blew out the candles. He then burst out laughing, a big smile on his face.

Pastore is best known for having played Salvatore “Big P****” Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,” but also appeared in “Goodfellas,” “Carlito’s Way,” and 2005’s “Revolver.”

Vincent Pastore’s Passing Was ‘Totally Shocking’ According to His Longtime Friend

Pastore was found dead in his Bronx home on Saturday, August 1, and his longtime friend Stephen Villano said that his passing was “totally shocking,” according to the New York Post.

“He was an amazing individual, and he loved his craft… his craft was Broadway, movies, television,” Villano told the outlet, adding that he was Pastore’s “right-hand man.”

“I did everything with Vinny. I drove him to places. I took him to his doctor appointment, I sat with him on shows. I traveled with him,” he added. “He was a good man. I will miss him a lot.”

Villano added that the actor was not sick before his death and lived alone.

“He was totally healthy. He was fine. He just went for his yearly physical,” Villano said.

Police sources told The Post that he died of natural causes. Deadline further reports that he was found after a neighbor became worried that they had not heard from him in several days.

Tributes Pour In For Vincent Pastore

Getty Vincent Pastore

Joe Pantoliano, who portrayed Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos.”

“God bless him. He made it to 80. Vin and I were never actually on set together, but through our Sopranos family I got to know him over the years. I always liked him. He had this incredible appetite for the business and he never lost that spark. That always made me smile. My heart goes out to his family, his friends and everyone who loved him. Rest easy, Vin. ❤️”

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi.

“Such a funny & charming man. just a beautiful soul. Absolutely heartbreaking 💔.”

Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti.

“Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away. This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever. We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs. Vinny was a kind hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

David Proval, who played Richie Aprile.

‘I’m in tears, completely in shock with grief over my dear friend Vinny Pastore. Working together on The Sopranos was incredible but we grew closer on stage with A Queen For A Day play. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Everybody loved “Big Pussy” –

Rest in Paradise…🙏💔🕊️”