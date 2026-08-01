Beloved ‘Sopranos’ Star Passes Away at 80 as Tributes Pour In

Hollywood is in mourning as beloved actor Vincent Pastore, known for several roles, including appearing in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” has passed away. He also appeared in movies such as “Goodfellas,” “Carlito’s Way,” and 2005’s “Revolver.” He was 80. Now, following his death, tributes are pouring in.

Getty Vincent Pastore

According to Deadline, Pastore was found dead in his Bronx home on August 1. This came after a neighbor of his had not heard from the actor in three days. Currently, his death is being investigated.

Tributes Are Pouring in for Vincent Pastore

Pastore began his decades-long acting career in the late 1980s before appearing in 30 episodes of HBO’s “The Sopranos.” Because of this, fans of his work are taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy. One person said, “Rest in peace. Your legendary ‘don’t mess with the family’ jokes will echo louder than any gunshot.”

Someone else said, “I’m so sorry to hear about Vincent Pastore’s passing. He brought such depth to his characters on The Sopranos, making his character an iconic figure. His acting career had a lasting impact on television. My condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

A different fan wrote, “Damn… My fav from The Sopranos is gone. I still remember the first time I watched the boat scene with my dad when I was 15. We both just sat there in silence after. RIP Vincent, that performance stayed with me forever.”

A different social media user stated, “Some characters don’t leave the screen; they become part of TV history

Rest in peace.”

Naturally, many social media users highlighted what he was able to do with his character in “The Sopranos,” noting that it was his acting that elevated the material. One person wrote, “Rest in peace, Vincent Pastore. He took a character who could easily have been remembered only as the informant and gave him enough humanity to become unforgettable.”

Someone else highlighted what Pastore’s legacy meant to them, writing, “Growing up Italian-American, seeing guys like Vincent Pastore on screen felt like family. Big Pussy was the one I related to the most — loyal until it broke him. Rest in peace, king.”

Lastly, a different person wrote, “RIP Vincent Pastore. His character was one of the most memorable characters on The Sopranos. Thank you for the unforgettable performances. Condolences to his family and friends.” Overall, the actor received praise not only for his work in “The Sopranos,” but also for doing voice work in “Shark Tale.”

He Leaves Behind a Brilliant Legacy

Pastore had a career long before his role on “The Sopranos” and in the several years that followed. According to IMDb, his first significant role came with 1989’s “True Love.” He appeared in several movies after that, with one of the biggest being a minor role in 1990’s “Goodfellas.”

However, his first supporting role in a film came when he appeared in 1995’s “The Jerky Boys: The Movie.” Following “The Sopranos” ending in 2007, he appeared in several projects, including six episodes of “General Hospital.”

Most recently, he provided his voice in an episode of “Yellowjackets.” Additionally, he’s set to appear in “Bad News on the Doorstep,” set to premiere in August as part of the Rhode Island International Film Festival.